11 Holiday Decor Pieces We Found During Black Friday — Shop Now

It’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! With Thanksgiving behind Us, we all have full permission to embrace the festive spirit. The first step? Well, aside from asking Alexa to play Mariah Carey, it’s to upgrade your home decor.

With that in mind, we found a variety of pieces currently on Black Friday sale for you to shop below. Any (or all) of these items are going to flood your home with the ultimate in holiday vibes. ‘Tis the season, people — let’s get to it!

This Inflatable Lawn Piece

Make a splash in your neighborhood with this fun inflatable display!

Get the Best Choice Products 9ft x 3ft Lighted Inflatable Christmas Santa Claus & Reindeer (originally $110) on sale for $80 at Walmart!

This Musical Snowman Toy

Push down on this plushie to hear all of your favorite holiday songs.

Get the Simply Genius Singing Dancing Snowman (originally $45) on sale for $30 at Walmart!

These Adorable Stockings

Sure, standard stockings are cute — but these Santa-embellished gems will be a hit with the whole family.

Get the Actoyo 3PCS Flannel Christmas Hanging Gnome Socks Stockings (originally $40) on sale for $27 at Walmart!

This Rustic Serving Tray

Serve up cheese and crackers or holiday cookies on this joy-filled tray!

Get the Sullivans Joy Snowflake Metal Tray (originally $28) on sale for $23 at Walmart!

This Hanging Decoration

We adore this piece because it’s super simple and allows any shopper to be creative with how they use it!

Get the Sullivans Amaryllis & Pine Artificial Swag (originally $77) on sale for $62 at Walmart!

These Extra Long Banner Signs

Hang up these signs in front of your home so your neighbors know you mean business when it comes to the festive season!

Get the DAZONGE Oh What Fun & HOHOHO Vertical Christmas Signs (originally $10) on sale for $6 at Amazon!

These Seasonal Hand Towels

You can also spruce up your bathroom by swapping out your towels for this seasonally-appropriate set!

Get the SKL Home by Saturday Knight Ltd. Snowman & Birdhouse Hand Towel Set (originally $20) on sale for $13 at Amazon!

These Throw Pillow Covers

Dress up your throw pillows with these covers to instantly elevate your space. Prepare for compliments — and guests begging to take them home!

Get the THAWAY Christmas Decorative Pillow Covers (originally $13) on sale for $10 at Amazon!

This Seriously Convincing Artificial Tree

This tree truly looks like the real deal, and you can keep using it for years and years to come. Plus, it won’t create a mess!

Get the National Tree Company Pre-Lit ‘Feel Real’ Artificial Full Christmas Tree (originally $1,099) on sale for $382 at Amazon!

This Beautiful Wreath

You can keep these lights up all winter long — even after the holidays!

Get the FEIERYA Outdoor Indoor Snowflake Lights (originally $40) on sale for $16 on Amazon!

This Artificial Pine Tree Accent

You can fill a vase with this decoration for an ultra-festive aesthetic. It will totally stun in the center of a large table!

Get the National Tree Company Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree Feel Real Urn Filler (originally $62) on sale for $41 on Amazon!

