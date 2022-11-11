13 Best Gifts for Men in Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holiday shopping is always more enjoyable and less stressful when items are on sale! Typically, we wait until Black Friday to score steals — but that’s not the case this year. Start shopping now at Nordstrom during their Black Friday sale and check everyone off your list — including the men in your life.

Finding the perfect gift for a guy can either be easy or difficult. You may be able to narrow things down to a few categories, but figuring out exactly what to purchase is where matters get complicated. If you want to get a sense of what gifts might work (and are marked down), check out our Nordstrom picks below!

Lake & Skye Santal Gray Scented Candle

Who says only women enjoy candles? It’s all about the scent you choose, and this one is earthy and woodsy — which any gent is sure to love. We also love the simplicity of the votive design — it will complement any home decor scheme!

Was $48 On Sale: $36 You Save 25% See it!

adidas Originals Primeblue Superstar Track Jacket

It may be tricky to figure out which apparel to buy for a man, but a track jacket as classic as this one is a no-brainer pick! The signature stripes on the sleeves and embroidered Originals logo on the chest create an aesthetic that’s absolutely timeless — and the quality of the jacket is incredible.

Was $75 On Sale: $45 You Save 40% See it!

BOSS Ollie Reversible Leather Belt

Who doesn’t love a two-in-one item? When you flip this belt around, you’ll find a different color leather — which is basically like getting an entirely new belt! You can use this singular belt to match with both black and brown shoes.

Was $98 On Sale: $78 You Save 20% See it!

Brooklyn Brew Shop ‘Everyday IPA’ One Gallon Beer Making Kit

Many guys love their IPAs, and now anyone can become a beer snob by learning how to make it! This box contains all of the ingredients needed to make one gallon of beer, and you can reuse the set if you want to continue making batches at home.

Was $48 On Sale: $38 You Save 21% See it!

CARPA LEATHER 4-Watch Case & Stand

Elegantly store or display a watch collection with this gorgeous leather watch case! It includes the rounded pillows in the box so your watches can be stored safely. We also think this case is excellent for travel!

Was $48 On Sale: $36 You Save 25% See it!

Kiehl’s Ultimate Shave Collection

This shaving kit brings the barber shop right to your bathroom! This is a limited-edition set which includes everything needed for a nice clean shave — besides the razor itself. This set is already valued at $72, and it’s available for a much better price now!

Was $48 On Sale: $34 You Save 29% See it!

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Fragrance

This is a unisex fragrance, but we think men will have a particular affinity for it. It’s woodsy and spicy, but subtly sweet at the same time. It also has some smoky notes mixed in — super unique!

Was $76 On Sale: $65 You Save 14% See it!

Polo Ralph Lauren Microfiber Men’s Robe

Shoppers who have bought this robe for a son or husband say it was an absolute hit — they never want to take it off! It has an elegant look that goes beyond a basic bathrobe.

Was $95 On Sale: $76 You Save 20% See it!

Ray-Ban 51mm Aviator Sunglasses

We adore the twist on the aviator style which features rounded lenses! They’re both retro and modern — any recipient will get major use.

Was $174 On Sale: $139 You Save 20% See it!

Our Place Always Pan Set

Shopping for someone who loves to cook? This is the gift. It’s multi-purpose, compact and high quality. There’s a reason why thousands of people are seriously obsessed!

Was $48 On Sale: $36 You Save 25% See it!

Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker

Sporty sneakers are fabulous for daytime, but when you’re rocking a nicer outfit and still want to wear kicks, this is the perfect pair! It’s made from soft luxe suede in a gorgeous grey hue, plus the insole and footbed are just as comfortable as a pair of workout sneakers.

Was $150 On Sale: $100 You Save 33% See it!

Ugg Hyde Slide Slipper

We couldn’t believe that we found these incredible Ugg slippers on sale for this amazing of a price! The inside is lined with the brand’s signature shearling, and shoppers report they’re extra comfy and cozy.

Was $100 On Sale: $45 You Save 55% See it!

Versus Versace 902 Bracelet Watch

This watch definitely makes a statement! The all-black metal components allow the gold accents to pop. It will match with a ton of different outfits. If you feel like this black watch isn’t the vibe, it’s available in other sleek metal colors as well!

Was $300 On Sale: $240 You Save 20% See it!

