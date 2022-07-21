Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are very few dresses that are as historically important and as much of a consistent closet staple as the wrap dress — and there’s no better expert of the style than Diane von Furstenberg. She created the design for wrap dresses back in 1974, and it was what launched her fashion career and made her name a global brand!

Since then, many other labels have taken the style and interpreted it in different ways, but you can always tell a DVF wrap dress when you see one. But not everyone has the money to buy one from the actual brand. Not only that, DVF dresses sell out fairly quickly when new ones are dropped. But you can get the same type of look at a much lower price point from Amazon! We found a bunch of options that look super similar to dresses from DVF, ready for you to shop below!

17 Amazon Wrap Dresses That Look Like They Could Be From DVF

1. This Amazon Essentials dress may be the one that most closely resembles the classic DVF wrap — starting at $28!

2. We have another dress from Amazon Essentials that’s actually a faux wrap, so you don’t have to worry about readjusting it — starting at $18!

3. This dress from Nine West comes in a gorgeous print and we love the long, sheer chiffon sleeves — get it for $87!

4. If you love flirty and feminine styles, this BCBGeneration pointelle dress has your name all over it — starting at $41!

5. The stripes on this Michael Kors dress totally enhance its wrap design — on sale for $24!

6. Shoppers call this frock from The Drop the “perfect summer dress” — starting at $50!

7. This Donna Morgan dress has a ruffle along the wrap hem that we think is the perfect extra touch — starting at $69!

8. This WanMem wrap dress is definitely the biggest band for your bust — on sale for just $10!

9. You’re getting an incredible deal on this DKNY designer dress, so jump on this offer before it’s too late — take 53% off!

10. We don’t know which of the gorgeous prints this Naggoo wrap dress comes in is our favorite, so we might have to pick up more than one — on sale for $33!

11. We’re getting serious professional vibes from this London Times collared wrap dress — starting at just $35!

12. The fluttery sleeves on this Max Studio dress are totally making Us fall in love with it — starting at just $23!

13. This Star Vixen collared dress is another one you can wear to the office, plus it comes in tons of colors and prints — starting at $24!

14. We adore the light and and airy feel that the chiffon on this Allegra K dress offers — starting at $41!

15. If you’re going for a more casual daytime look, check out this dress from SHIBEVER — starting at $32!

16. We can picture this more form-fitting Berydress wrap dress looking great for a date night — starting at $26!

17. Shoppers who prefer shorter dresses will definitely be into this SAMPEEL mini wrap — on sale for just $30!

Looking for more? Check out all of the other wrap dresses pants at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!