Reviewers Say These $7 Sunglasses Make Them Feel Like Supermodels

The power that a pair of sunglasses has is undeniable! They’re the perfect accessory to give anyone the diva energy they didn’t know they needed. Different styles create different vibes, and we pick and choose our sunnies depending on our mood.

If you want to feel like a supermodel (because who doesn’t?) there’s a specific type of sunglass style that immediately comes to mind. They’re a throwback to the ’90s and have a rectangular shape, which we’ve pretty much seen on all of the top models working in the industry. We can safely assume that many of them are designer, but you can get the same look with this $7 pair we spotted on Amazon!

Get the JUSLINK Rectangle Sunglasses for prices starting at $7 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These sunglasses are nearly identical to the ones we’ve seen on Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, just to name a few of the most followed models. They’re a staple in streetwear style, and we can get that same vibe on a serious budget. These frames are iconic and timeless, and the best part about our version is that you have less to worry about if you lose them, since they’re incredibly affordable!

You can get this same sunglass shape in either all black or a brown tortoiseshell version. You can buy them individually, or if you want both you can buy them in a two-pack and save a little bit of cash! Whether you want to stock up or not, these shades are an incredible value and shoppers are totally obsessed with them. They say they make them feel like a model and have become a staple in their everyday wardrobe. Some reviewers actually didn’t expect these shades to be high quality at this low price point and were impressed with what they got when their pair arrived at their doorstep! We don’t need any more convincing — these sunglasses are getting added to our carts ASAP.

