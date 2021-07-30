Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer isn’t over just yet! There’s still plenty of time left to organize a last-minute trip to the beach before the season ends. The perfect beach dress is an absolute must for any oceanside outing, and we’ve rounded up all of the best styles for you to shop!

Whether you’re looking for something super simple and casual or a fancier frock, all of these beach dresses are going to look great and keep you feeling cool in the summer sun! A lot of these looks can also definitely be worn off the beach if you’re heading for a weekend brunch with your girls or getting ready for a date. We’re wrapping up the summer in serious style with these dresses on hand!

17 Lightweight and Loose Summer Beach Dresses

1. According to shoppers, this simple ruffle mini dress from MITILLY is the ultimate compliment magnet!

2. Button-down beach shirts like this one from Bsubseach are an effortlessly chic way to cover up your swimsuit!

3. We love the tropical palm leaf print on this simple cami dress from Shawhuw!

4. Not only does this flouncy BUENOS NINOS mini dress have adjustable spaghetti straps, it also comes equipped with pockets!

5. This Romwe off-the-shoulder frock has a versatile design that you can dress up or down!

6. For an ultra-light beach dress, this sheer cover-up from Avidlove is a fabulous choice!

7. We’re loving this Ekouaer tunic cover-up that’s slightly sheer, so you can try layering it over a bodycon dress if you want to wear it off the beach!

8. The ruffle detail along the neckline and sleeves of this Milumia off-the-shoulder dress is so flawlessly feminine!

9. For a super low-key look, this Romwe tank dress is one of our absolute favorites!

10. This strapless chiffon cover-up dress from Lrady is the epitome of goddess vibes!

11. The strapless look of this CinShein midi dress is also beyond adorable, and you can wear it from the beach to weekend brunch!

12. We’re totally digging this seriously oversized shirt dress from Bsubseach — anyone with a flair for the dramatic will be obsessed!

13. Live your best boho-chic life in this bright printed Urban CoCo tunic dress!

14. Shoppers say that this casual dress from Meenew is flattering on tons of different body types!

15. If maxi dresses are your thing, this GRECERELLE number is definitely one to check out!

16. We are totally drooling over the whimsical vibes of this backless R.Vivimos mini dress!

17. This tank dress from pinzik has fringe along the hem, and it’s practically made for the beach!

