17 Extra Long Tops and Tunics to Wear As Dresses or Cover-Ups

What’s better than a two-in-one fashion piece? While shopping, it’s important to consider versatility as a key factor before smashing that “Add to Cart” button. When we thought about different types of clothing items that can double as something else, long tops that you can wear as dresses came to mind!

With that in mind, we went on the hunt for tops that can potentially be worn as dresses — or at least teamed with biker or booty shorts for extra coverage. Read on for more!

17 Extra Long Tops That Can Work As Dresses

Tank Tops

1. This loose and swingy tank from Romwe is a strong beach cover-up, and we adore all of the tie-dye options!

2. The hem on this Viracy tunic tank is designed to look like flowy scarves — team it with denim cutoffs!

3. We love the simple, clean design of this V-neck tunic tank from AWULIFFAN!

4. You can pull off wearing this super stretchy Moxeay tank as a bodycon midi dress with the proper undergarments!

Short-Sleeve Tops

5. The hemline on this MIROL tunic top is long enough to wear over denim shorts!

6. This oversized top from Dokotoo has adorable pockets on the hem — convenient and chic!

7. This longline tee from Daily Ritual is a staple — get into it!

8. An oversized graphic tee is always good to have on hand, and this one from Fenxxxl is available in so many funky prints!

9. This Remidoo T-shirt is another oversized moment, and the celestial motif is divine!

10. This simple Popana top is begging to be worn as a dress!

Long-Sleeve Tops

11. We gasped when we saw this Isaac Liev top — the off-the-shoulder style and stunning asymmetrical hem are perfect!

12. This tunic from Amoretu is a staple for any summer getaway!

13. Shirtdresses are a crucial part of any closet, and this one from Zoye Chen is a top pick!

14. Feel all of the cozy vibes in this batwing sleeve top from LIYOHON!

15. If you’re looking for a top that’s extra long, we think you’ll love this option from Mordenmiss!

16. This EVELUST top has the most traditional tunic style if you want a look that’s timeless!

17. We also love this Auxo top if you’re shopping for a shirtdress!

