17 Festive Fashions to Wear Throughout January and Beyond

With Us almost closing out the fun and festivities of winter usually, this is when most fall into a mood slump! After spending on gifts and sharing time with family, it’s hard to find an equivalent serotonin boost to get you through the rest of the cold, harsh winter. But one way to combat the winter blues is to spice up your wardrobe with funky, festive fashions.

Whether you’re looking for your outfit for New Year’s or want to up the ante of your wardrobe in 2024, we found sequined, sheer, metallic and more styles that’ll suit your fancy. We rounded up 17 of the best festive fashions to wear throughout January and beyond that’ll make you smile when you need it most! Read on to see our picks!

1. Fly Away: This halter neck feather trim cocktail dress is an easy way to take your style to the next level — just $95!

2. Backless Extravaganza: Flow in the wind gracefully with this satin halter party dress — just $50!

3. Opulent Realness : Serve timeless elegance with this strapless feather hem midi dress — just $255!

4. Sparkle and Shine: You can dance the night away in this cute and short sequin camisole dress — just $59!

5. Sequined Regalia: Let the party know you’ve arrived by wearing this sequin strapless gown — just $395!

6. ’20s Nostalgia: Throw this 1920s vintage beaded top on with a pair of jeans for an elevated yet relaxed look — just $37!

7. Golden Goddess: Try this gold vegan leather skirt and add a pop of glimmer to your everyday wardrobe — just $325!

8. Dotted Decadence: Show off your fun side with this polka dot knit minidress — was $495, now just $297!

9. Let’s Go Wild: Go bold in this snakeskin v-neck minidress – was $225, now just $158!

10. ’60s Pop Diva-Inspired: If you’re feeling inspired, take a page from the sartorial books of yesteryear with this chic sequin sleeveless mini shift dress — was $150, now just $120!

11. Sleekness For Everybody: Try this one shoulder sequin dress for a fun formal moment — just $57!

12. Chic Essential: Pop this one-shoulder knit top on with any trousers, jeans or skirts already in your wardrobe for a chic vibe — just $195!

13. It Goes With Everything: These rhinestone-adorned high waist tights are perfect for dresses and skirts — just $9!

14. Edgy Refinement: This bubble minidress has the cutest shape and silhouette and pairs well with any bold shoe in your closet — just $275!

15. Shimmering Dramatics: If the evening calls for a short cocktail dress, grab this sequined ruffled minidress — just $169!

16. Blooming Beauty: Bloom into the new year fashionably in this organza flower bandeau top — just $275!

17. Sheer and Sophisticated: Make an edgy statement in this sheer plunging fit and flare midi dress — just $245!

