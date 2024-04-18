17 Luxe-Looking Plus Size Spring Fashion Finds Starting at $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If it’s one thing we love here at Us, it’s fashion! What’s more, with spring already here, we find that it’s the best time to reinvent our wardrobes, and now is the best time to get started — if you haven’t already! For plus-size bodies, shopping for new clothing can be rather annoying, with brands in fashion still not hitting the mark when it comes to inclusive options (and if they do, they tend to come at an exorbitant cost). But don’t worry — we’re here to help!

Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather We are now nine days away from the official first day of spring, and that means it’s time to pivot your wardrobe. If you prefer flouncy, sheer tops or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let those pieces shine! Additionally, finding a comfy top that can transition into the season could be the key […]

From swanky dresses to structured trousers, there is an elevated spring fashion find that will make you super chic without breaking the bank! Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 luxe-looking plus size-friendly spring fashion finds starting at just $25 — read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Lace It Up: This lace sleeve top is a breezy and sleek option you can pair with jeans or trousers — just $25!

2. Dotted Elegance: Doesn’t this swiss dot T-shirt look so elegant? It uses a 100% polyester fabric for a durable and breathable alternative — was $32, now just $28!

3. Zipped And Loaded: This is zip up top sexy, edgy but still refined so that you can wear to different functions — just $31!

4. Royalty Energy: Peplums have an effortless, royal vibe to them that makes them a great choice for formal or informal events. This pleat sleeve peplum top has plenty of volume and dimension to rise to the occasion — was $55, now just $33!

5. Patterned And Covered: This semisheer pintuck blouse looks amazing with trousers for work or a frilly skirt for happy hour afterwards — just $89!

6. Bloom! For those who are reluctant about spring, this AFRM Thom top will make you smile and look forward to bright weather. It features flower embroideries for a fun, fashionable element — just $68!

Bottoms

7. Jump To It: This wide-leg jumpsuit has an ease and refinement to it thanks to its 100% polyester material construction. It makes a great option for the upcoming Memorial Day family barbecue or a relaxed day running errands — was $33, now just $25!

8. She Means Business: If you have to commute to the office for work, chances are you’ll love these flex motion trousers — was $43, now just $37!

9. School Girl Vibes: The school girl trend has been popular on social media for a while, and this A-line mini skort is an affordable way to try it — just $55!

Related: 10 Best Transitional Dresses for Larger Busts As winter melts into the warmth of spring, there’s one thing on every fashionista’s mind: it’s time to dress for warmer weather! And as fun as that may be, not everyone has an entire collection of warm weather clothes they can start transitioning over to wear. That can be difficult for women who have larger […]

10. Wedding Ready: Spring is the season of weddings, and this crop wide leg jumpsuit will help you look chic and minimal (so that you won’t steal any attention from the bride) — just $79!

11. Pretty In Pink: For those who are still feeling the Barbie pink push, these compression shine straight pants are a sexy way to play with the trend without fuss — just $179!

12. ’90s-Inspiration: These baggy cuffed crop jeans have a ’90s feel to them that you could rock with crop tops, Dr. Martens and frilly skirts — just $248!

Dresses

13. Date Night Queen: For those who have a date night planned, think about getting this tube midi dress for a sexy, edgy twist that’ll make it hard for them to forget you — just $40!

14. Twist And Shout: This twist organic cotton dress has an eye-catching twist effect that will make a bold statement when paired with strappy sandals — was $55, now just $37!

15. Vacay, Yay! If you want to exude rich mom energy even while you’re off duty, this wrap maxi dress will help you do it — just $48!

16. Beach Regalia: Sometimes, you don’t want to wear a bathing suit to the beach — you just want to veg out. This puff sleeve maxi dress is a stylish alternative that allows you to feel the breeze without showcasing your body — just $48!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Flirty Flirt: This halter neck dress could become your new essential spring dress thanks to its airiness and bright, vibrant colors — just $40!