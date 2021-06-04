17 Cami Tops That You Can Wear Confidently Without a Bra

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s safe to say that after a year of wearing bras infrequently, adjusting to a life of uncomfortable brassieres again is far from easy. The good news? Well, we can keep our bra-free game going for a little while longer — at least through the summer months!

Sure, this doesn’t apply to every shopper, but there are a range of cami tops available that make it a possibility for many of Us. Some of them are longline sports bras that can totally pass as crop tops, while others have built-in bras included and a few just have the right design and materials that make it possible to skip any uncomfortable undergarments. Keep reading to check out all of our favorite no-bra tops!

17 Camis That You Don’t Need To Wear A Bra With

Casual Tops and Camis

1. This staple sports bra from Lemedy is long enough to wear as a crop top with some high-waisted shorts if you’re running errands!

2. Another great sports bra that you can wear as a top is this one from THE GYM PEOPLE — it has thicker straps if you prefer that look to thinner spaghetti straps!

3. Shoppers love this timeless cami from Hanes that comes with a built-in bra, and say it’s ideal if you’re not a fan of regular crop tops!

4. We love the criss-cross wrap back on this YOGERSSY sports bra. It looks so chic and can totally be worn as a crop top!

5. This crop top from Free People is made from a thick ribbed material that you can confidently wear without a bra!

6. Love the ribbed look but want more coverage? This longline sports bra from CRZ YOGA is an amazing option!

7. We’re loving all of the different color options that this longline sports bra from Lavento offers, and we’re obsessed with its straightforward design!

8. The padding on this Nicytore bra top is removable, and you can get it in a two-pack that happens to be an amazing value!

Dressier Tops and Camis

9. This lacy crochet bralette from Free People has a classic style that you can surely pull off as a top with the right high-waisted bottoms!

10. Even though this isn’t a cami, this smocked tube top from MixMatchy is such a strong option to wear when it’s scorching outside in the summer!

11. We love the frilly straps on this smocked crop top from SheIn Wear it on or off-the-shoulders for a different look!

12. This CILKOO top also has smocked details, but we love how it flares out at the bottom into a flattering peplum silhouette!

13. You can adjust the tie-front detail on this SheIn cami top, and shoppers say they get tons of compliments when they wear it!

14. This flowy Feager cami has a fitted lace design on the bust that you can totally rock without a bra underneath!

15. We also love that this GRACE KARIN top has a tie detail on the bust that flares out in a beautiful, loose fashion!

16. This SheIn ribbed crop top is a bit more on the casual side, but its wrap style makes it a lot easier to dress up for a night out!

17. The simple beachy vibes of this crop top from Billabong are incredible, and we also love its vintage feel!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!