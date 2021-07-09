17 Slimming Summer Bodysuits That Are Seriously Comfy To Wear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t know what we would do without bodysuits. They’re undoubtedly some of the most comfortable garments around, and they make getting ready so much easier! Wearing a pair of high-waisted jeans or shorts with a bodysuit gives you a sleek, seamless aesthetic — and it’s even better when the bodysuit is perfectly tucked in and can’t be distinguished from a standard top.

We’re always in the market for a well-fitting bodysuit, so we decided to round up a range of different styles for your convenience. We’ve included basic picks, elevated options and others that are total show-stoppers. Keep reading to discover these fabulously flattering bodysuits — and get to shopping!

17 Adorable and Slimming Bodysuits to Wear This Summer

Nordstrom

1. This ribbed bodysuit from Guess is super stretchy, and we adore the hook-and-eye closure detail that you can unbutton to show some extra skin!

2. We love the ultra-low V-neck on this bodysuit from Free People, and the material basically feels like a second skin!

3. Would a bodysuit roundup be complete without a pick from SKIMS? This basic tank version comes in so many shades, plus regular and plus sizes!

4. The thin spaghetti straps on this BDG Urban Outfitters bodysuit look so dainty and adorable!

5. The design of this asymmetrical one-shoulder bodysuit from Vero Moda is modern and glamorous!

6. What truly stands out about this bodysuit from Lulus are the bowtie straps, which are adjustable and chic!

7. If you want a simple and seriously affordable bodysuit, check out this one from BP.!

8. The square neckline on this Naked Wardrobe bodysuit is one of our favorite styles!

9. The draped effect of this ASTR The Label bodysuit is so stunning, no one will know that you’re actually wearing a bodysuit!

Amazon

10. The strappy backless style of this MOLFROA bodysuit quite literally stopped Us in our tracks — we’re obsessed!

11. This satin tie-front bodysuit from SheIn is another number that doesn’t appear to be a bodysuit!

12. We immediately fell in love with the dramatic and sheer long sleeves on this WDIRARA bodysuit!

13. This Verdusa tank bodysuit has a revealing backless design that’s great for the hottest of summer days!

14. If you want some extra support from your bodysuit, this one from Velius is equipped with underwire. Talk about a sultry vibe!

15. The off-the-shoulder style of this SOLY HUX bodysuit is gorgeous and so figure-flattering!

16. We think that the button-front detail on this REORIA bodysuit makes it a bit more elevated than other versions!

17. Halter necklines, like the one on this ReoRia bodysuit, are so effortlessly elegant!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

