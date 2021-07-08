17 Vacay-Ready Dresses That Will Make You Feel Like a Summer Goddess

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Traveling is currently still not an option for many of Us, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make wherever you are feel like an exotic locale! We’ve had Greece on our summer bucket lists for years, and until we can hit the shores of Mykonos, we want our outfits to have major goddess energy.

Fabulous frocks are the name of the game, and we found a variety of options that you’re bound to adore! Think dresses that you can wear to the beach and beyond — keep scrolling to shop these goddess-worthy picks!

17 Dresses That Will Make You Feel Like a Summer Goddess

Casual Daytime Dresses

1. This simple strapless dress from Soluna is an amazing beach or pool cover-up that will look good with any bikini!

2. We adore the billowy ruffles on the skirt of this Free People maxi dress!

3. When you see the backless style of this R.Vivimos maxi dress, you’re going to swoon immediately!

4. This midi dress from O’Neill is styled to look like it’s made out of scarves, and it doesn’t get more goddess-like than that!

5. If dreamy vibes are what you’re after, this chiffon tie-dye dress from just quella has you covered!

6. You can wear this Chelsea28 number as a strapless maxi dress or fold it over and turn it into a long skirt!

7. This maxi dress from LILBETTER has a crochet top that was made for beach Instagram pics!

8. We love the extra flowy look of this Molly Bracken maxi dress!

9. The streamlined look of this Elan maxi dress is ideal for everyday wear, and its ultra-thin material is great to beat the heat!

Elevated Evening Dresses

10. Slip dresses like this one from ASTR The Label are gorgeous, and the nude shade is especially chic for the summertime!

11. You’re going to want to twirl all night long when you throw on this stunning chiffon dress from Chelsea28!

12. This silky maxi dress from Yimeili has a beautiful high slit that shows off your leg!

13. There’s no way you won’t turn heads in this backless chiffon maxi from Remelon!

14. This flowy chiffon dress from Unbranded* actually comes with a gold belt — you’ll totally feel like Aphrodite when you wear it!

15. You’ll swear that you’re living in a dream when you wear this adorable Romwe mini dress with its layers upon layers of tulle!

16. The shiny satin material of this SheIn maxi dress is beyond glamorous!

17. This Sakkas scarf-style maxi dress is available in so many fun patterns, we couldn’t pick just one favorite!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!