These ‘Butter’ Skinny Jeans Are Absurdly Soft and Stretchy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Smooth like butter! That’s what we sing in our heads when we think of these jeans. They’ve had a hold on Us for years, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. When it comes to skinny jeans and jeggings, it’s hard to beat the 1822 Denim Butter Skinny Jeans. It might even be impossible!

If you feel like your jeans restrict your movement in any way, dig into your stomach and sides or leave you dying to take them off at the end of the day, it’s time to make the switch. You’ll be so glad you did!

Get the 1822 Butter Skinny Jeans for just $44 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

That’s right — these jeans are epic, but they’re still under $50! You don’t have to shell out three figures to own some quality, comfy denim. You don’t even need to pay for shipping! These jeans still have plenty of sizes in stock too, ranging from a 24 to a 34.

These Butter jeans are wildly soft and stretchy, easily earning their name. They definitely feel like jeggings, but they’re jeans! We can’t stand when a pair of leggings is essentially painted to look like denim. We prefer the real thing, and that’s what you’re getting here. There’s a zip fly with button closure, and there are faux pockets in front to perfect the look, along with two real patch pockets in back!

These jeans have a lower rise — though not 2000s pop star low — and will sit right around the bottom of the waist. The hems hit right around the ankle. They come in a deep blue Lennox shade, featuring flattering fading and whiskering effects and topstitching. If you’re between sizes, try going for the smaller size in these for the best fit!

Get the 1822 Butter Skinny Jeans for just $44 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Along with our stamp of approval, these jeans have hundreds of reviews on Nordstrom. Shoppers say they “have never considered jeans to be comfortable” before, but that “this might be the pair that changes [their] mind.” They say they’re “the softest jeans” they’ve ever owned and even say that wearing them feels “like you have pajama pants on.” Who knew jeans could feel like that — ever?

The best part is, because these are jeans, you’ll get to wear them all the time! Wear them with T-shirts, with turtlenecks, with sweater vests, with hoodies, with tunics, with camisoles. We could keep going, but you know how it goes. A fabulous, buttery-soft pair of skinny jeans will always have an essential place in any wardrobe. Time to make some room in yours for a pair of these editor-approved future faves!

Get the 1822 Butter Skinny Jeans for just $44 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from 1822 Denim here and check out more jeans and denim at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!