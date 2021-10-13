19 Fabulous Fall Pieces to Style With Your Tall or Thigh-High Boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of fall fashion’s highlights is the ability to wear show-stopping tall boots! Whether you prefer knee-length or adore a thigh-high diva moment, these boots are a delight that upgrade any ensemble.

But here’s the thing: You can’t just wear these boots with anything in your closet. Some may work with skinny jeans or leggings, but to truly showcase these awesome accessories, you need the right outfit. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up all of the best dresses, skirts and shorts that you can style to show off your boot game below, so read on and shop!

19 Perfect Fall Pieces to Wear With Your Best Thigh-High Boots

Sweater Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This ribbed turtleneck dress from LOGENE has the ultimate oversized look that isn’t too frumpy or shapeless, which is why it’s at the top of our list!

2. We Also Love: The tie-waist detail on this R.Vivimos dress gives it one of the most flattering silhouettes on the market!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you want a more elegant sweater dress that you can wear to a nice dinner, this Mansy number is an incredible choice!

4. Most Practical Find: For a truly oversized look, we adore this exaggerated turtleneck dress from Pink Queen — plus, it has pockets!

5. Best Casual Sweater Dress: This BTFBM dress looks like an elongated fitted crewneck, which is essential for casual weekend brunches!

6. Best Sweater Dress for Layering: The sleeveless style of this bodycon knit dress from Naked Wardrobe makes it dreamy for different types of jackets!

7. Honorable Mention: You can’t go wrong with a classic crewneck-style sweater dress, just like this one from BP.!

Fall-Appropriate Shorts

8. Our Absolute Favorite: The chic vibes radiating from these Bardot faux-leather paperbag shorts are truly unmatched!

9. We Also Love: Ripped up, vintage-style denim shorts like this Topshop pair can be styled year-round with the right add-ons!

10. We Can’t Forget: These plaid shorts from Brixton have an oversized, menswear feel that would look amazing with a tight turtleneck tucked in!

11. Best Summer-to-Fall Shorts: While it’s still warm enough, you can wear these GRACE KARIN shorts bare-legged and team them with tights on chillier days!

12. We’re Obsessed With: These ZESICA denim shorts have a longer hem than most cutoffs, which we think would look glamorous with slouchy sweaters!

13. Honorable Mention: Take your pick between the two different styles that these faux-leather shorts from Uusollecy come in — they’re both equally as adorable!

Cute Mini Skirts

14. Our Absolute Favorite: A tight plaid bodycon skirt like this one from Floerns is a timeless fall classic!

15. We Also Love: This button-up skater skirt from Fuinloth is made from a faux-suede material that looks seriously luxe!

16. We Can’t Forget: Another fab faux-suede skirt pick is this Simplee bodycon mini, if you prefer a fitted style!

17. Best Skort Pick: If you want some extra coverage, a skort is absolutely fantastic — and we’re crushing on this plaid one from Lulus!

18. Best Extra Cozy Skirt: This Madewell mini is made from a thick wool material that can definitely provide ample warmth!

19. Honorable Mention: Velvet is a material we love to wear in the fall, and this J.Crew pleated skirt is so on point!

