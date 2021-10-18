19 Major Mesh Tops That Are Surprisingly Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing a sheer or mesh piece generally means that you’re baring it all, which can be a bit intimidating. But don’t fret: You would be surprised how confident a sheer top may make you feel! The secret? Finding the right one.

Not all sheer tops are created equally. Some are more modest, and others are fully see-through. Of course, there are also more opaque options on the market. The more traditional mesh tops provide extra creative room for styling, while the more elaborate versions may have sheer portions and other embellishments that allow for a completely different look. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve rounded up a variety of trendy mesh tops below — get to shopping!

19 Mesh Tops That Will Flatter Your Figure

Staple Mesh Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If all you want is a basic sheer top, this TANBABY version is as straightforward as it gets!

2. We Also Love: This BP. black mesh top is slightly cropped, and the lettuce edge hem gives it a flirty touch!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you want a true crop top that you can wear solo or easily layer with, this one from Avidlove is ideal — and it comes in so many colors!

4. Favorite Trending Top: It’s no secret that Skims has become a leader in minimalist shapewear, so we had to include one of their mesh pieces. Peep this short-sleeve top!

5. Best Textured Top: We adore the stripe detail on this SheIn top — the ribbed look is so trendy right now!

6. Best Unique Sheer Top: This top from MISSACTIVER is actually a button-down with a retro ’90s vibe!

Printed Mesh Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re crushing on all of the stars on this mesh top from Eliacher — it’s chic for spooky season and the holidays!

8. We Also Love: This MANGOPOP top has glitter details that are bound to score compliments on Instagram!

9. We Can’t Forget: We love the funky prints on this mesh turtleneck top from BP. — any version available will surely make a splash!

10. Best Opaque Mesh Top: The different prints on this Open Edit top help disguise the sheerness of the mesh!

11. Best Print Range: You can find every type of graphic print that you could possibly imagine thanks to this long-sleeve top from SweatyRocks!

12. Favorite Y2K-Style Top: Transport your look back to the early 2000s with some help from this top from MIZOK!

Dressy Mesh Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re literally drooling over the mesh puff sleeves on this top from Remidoo — it’s the drama for Us!

14. We Also Love: This SOLY HUX top has unique sleeves with a ruffle detail at the wrist and along the neckline!

15. We Can’t Forget: We love that this top from SheIn is sheer and also has an opaque portion that creates a sweetheart neckline!

16. Favorite Embroidered Top: The stitched florals on this puff-sleeve River Island top add gorgeous texture and romance to its aesthetic!

17. Best Bodysuit Top: We stan bodysuits because they’re so easy to wear, and this Lulus number has just a touch of mesh on the short sleeves!

18. Favorite Combo Top: This skintight top from Verdusa combines mesh on the sleeves and a splash of lace on the off-the-shoulder neckline!

19. Best Crop Top: Every single detail on this Arjungo top is spectacular — from the ruching on the bodice to the incredible billowy sheer sleeves!

