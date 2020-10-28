5 Election-Themed Fashion Pieces on Amazon That Say You Voted

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready to head out to the polls? The election is mere days away, and the clock is ticking. Politicians, celebrities and any influencers with a following on social media are making sure that everyone has a voting plan in order to make their voice heard. Naturally, they’re adding in fun and fashionable items to their posts to get the point across.

How can you join in on the “I voted” trend? For starters, you can submit your ballot — and then pick up one of these fun pieces to wear afterward! Check out what we’ve selected below and show your friends and followers that you did your part in 2020.

These Cute Novelty Socks

These socks are adorned with the iconic “I voted” sticker graphic that many Americans get after submitting their ballots. We love the funky look of these socks, and think they would appear adorable peeking out of a pair of white sneakers.

Get the K. Bell Women’s Political Party Novelty Crew Socks for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Poll-Ready Mask

If you’re voting in person this year, make sure you stay protected and wear this mask as you head to your ballot drop-box or polling site. What could be more appropriate?

Get the Lumugun Vote Outdoor Mask (originally $22) on sale for just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Fun Graphic Tee

This graphic tee has America’s classic red, white and blue hues, and looks super adorable thanks to the triple text design. Honestly, we would wear this T-shirt long after the election is over!

Get the Belleet 2020 Election Shirt Register to Vote Short Sleeve Tops for just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Gorgeous Dainty Necklace

Former first lady Michelle Obama wore a similar necklace during this year’s Democratic National Convention as she urged people to get out there and vote. Steal her style and pick one up for yourself too!

Get the VLINRAS Michelle Obama Vote Necklace (originally the $20) on sale for just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Statement T-Shirt

Talk about a statement tee! This T-shirt is the most straightforward declaration that you exercised your right to vote this year. Share it on social media to inspire others!

Get the I Voted 2020 Vote Vintage Distressed T-Shirt for just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

