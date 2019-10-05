



Ring the alarm! Phone a friend! Alert everyone you know! It’s the most wonderful time of the year (well, Black Friday steals and deals aren’t here just quite yet — but this is still pretty major). Let Us introduce everyone to the sale of the season, it’s Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends and Family sale — and it’s going on right now!

We all have those wishlists stocked with some of the coveted items around, and today our fashionable dreams can become a reality. From now until October 8, Saks Fifth Avenue has marked down so many of its bestselling brands up to a whopping 25% off. Now, just in the nick of time, we’re here to help. Call Us your Fairy Godmother because we’ve narrowed it down to five must-shop handbags — including Duchess Meghan’s absolute favorite. Just remember to thank Us later!

1. Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Handbag

Sure, we may still be waiting to find a royal of our own — but in the meantime, we can receive the royal treatment with this bag. The iconic Strathberry brand is a longtime favorite of Duchess Meghan, and for a limited time, it can be one of your favorites too. It’s impossible to resist this multi-colored handbag that’s red-hot — and the two-way hold that features a detachable shoulder strap is practical and chic.

See it: Grab the Strathberry Nano Subway Lines Leather Tote (originally $530), now only $398, available while supplies last!

2. This Supermodel-Approved Bag

It’s the season to hunt! No, we’re not talking about cuffing season — we’re talking about this ultra-stylish handbag brand. Hunting Season is the supermodel-approved line that has snagged fans including Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and even Nicole Kidman. Oh, and Vogue has noticed it too. Looking to join in on the fun? This small leather bag is so sleek, it’ll have Us all strutting up and down the streets in style immediately!

See it: Grab the Hunting Season Small Leather Top Handle Flap Bag (originally $595), now only $446, available while supplies last!

3. This Snakeskin Embossed Bag

Want to slay from this season into the next? Reach for this snakeskin moon leather handbag. It strays away from more traditional handbags we’ve used in the past with its oval shape, but we’re here for it. So here for it, in fact, that we can’t wait to have this bag round out our looks every single day (pun intended)!

See it: Grab the Staud Moon Snakeskin-Embossed Leather Hobo Handbag (originally $325), now only $244, available while supplies last!

4. This Everyday Bag

Who said basics were boring? Not Us — or at least not while we’re carrying this tote. It’s available in a beautiful black shade that’s sophisticated and classic. It’s perfect for anyone looking for an everyday essential that can be carried to work. Plus, the spacious interior will allow Us to pack all of our absolute necessities. Factor in the easy-to-carry long handle strap? Consider Us sold!

See it: Grab the Furla Large Luce Leather Tote (originally $298), now only $224, available while supplies last!

5. This Eye-Catching Clutch

Naturally, we saved the shiniest for last. Want to add a bit of glitz-and-glam into your life? Then this is the must-have piece! The small clutch is crafted with a glossy acrylic that comes available in not one but two shades. Stay fresh with the silver version or go for the bold with the gold option. Either way, it’s the sparkly statement piece our wardrobes (and lives) are missing.

See it: Grab the Edie Parker Mini Lara Acrylic Clutch (originally $750), now only $563, available while supplies last!

Not your style? Check out additional sale handbags and other items on sale also available at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

