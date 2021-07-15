6 Ice: This Men’s Jewelry Line Is Changing the Game

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trendy, high-quality, affordable men’s jewelry pieces are not an easy thing to find on today’s market. One fresh new company is changing the men’s jewelry game. 6 Ice offers plated, vermeil and solid gold chains, iced-out bracelets, earrings and classy watches in styles that are currently trending. These items often boast lofty prices but are now being made affordable.

6 Ice is changing the jewelry industry by creating hip street-style-inspired jewelry with high-quality materials. Their pieces will last for ages without breaking the bank. Check out what this revolutionary company has to offer; you’ll know that you found your one-stop shop for men’s jewelry.

How 6 Ice Stands Out From the Rest With Quality and Design

What sets 6 Ice apart from other brands in the men’s jewelry industry is that they use the highest possible quality materials for their pieces at affordable price points. At 6 Ice, you will find top-quality plated, vermeil and solid gold jewelry styles that are backed up with a lifetime warranty. Their pieces are actually meant to be worn!

6 Ice uses a gold plating process that coats the plated jewelry five times in 18k Gold, which is the highest standard gold plating process available. Their high standards for their jewelry-making processes create pieces that can last longer and are more durable than most other gold-plated accessories — plus, you’re getting them at affordable prices!

6 Ice materials are certified 14-18 karat gold, .925 sterling silver and genuine rhodium. Additionally, they are in full compliance with the Federal Trade Commission and the Jewelry Vigilance Committee. They offer hand-cut cubic zirconia stones to bring you the realest looking bling at prices you can afford. Any 6 Ice piece that you choose, you can wear confidently knowing that you’re getting the best materials at an unbeatable price.

6 Ice is changing the game because they aim to provide only the best products made from the best possible production processes and are willing to back up their standards with a lifetime guarantee!

The History of 6 Ice Makes This Company Even Better

6 Ice gets its company name from the Canadian roots of its founder. Toronto is often referred to as “The 6,” which is a nickname attributed to the six former towns that were merged to form this major Canadian city. You might have heard the term “The 6” since it was made famous by rapper Drake’s famous song “Know Yourself.” The “ice” part of 6 Ice is a nod to the wide range of blinged-out jewelry styles inspired by hip-hop culture that make these pieces perfect for upping your style game and emulating your favorite style icons.

The company has an impressive certification and manufacturing process. 6 Ice uses the highest quality plating process and materials to ensure their products will stand up to being worn often. They offer lifetime warranties where they will exchange or refund any product at any time — now that’s quality service!

6 Ice is also stepping it up by giving back to their community. Their passion and desire to be involved can be seen in the Instagram giveaway opportunities and affiliate program that the company regularly runs. This seven-figure company is staying true to its roots by giving customers a chance to win $1,000 every single month. Their affiliate program lets you sign up to earn a commission off of the sales you help bring in.

6 Ice Has Earrings, Watches, Chains and More Styles You’ll Love

6 Ice is truly changing the men’s jewelry game. No other brand offers as wide a range of styles, at this high of quality, and at such affordable price points. This brand sells the same trendy styles as expensive design lines but with a reasonable price tag. 6 Ice makes men’s neck chains, watches, earrings and rings in the styles you want to be wearing — and can wear without worry, knowing they’ll replace it if it tarnishes.

Some Pieces From 6 Ice That You May Need Right Now:

Let the compliments roll in — get ready to be asked where you found such bold statement pieces (especially if you get one of their customizable options!) You can look like a baller without anyone knowing you’re balling on a budget.

Check out some of our favorites from 6 Ice.

Customizable Jewelry from 6 Ice

Another reason why we consider 6 Ice to be a game-changing company is not only because of their stylish pieces that are made with quality materials—but also because they offer customizable jewelry in those same trendy silhouettes and, yes, still at a reasonable price.

Choose your personalized text for an iced-out custom chain, or add your own photo inside one of their customizable pendant designs. We love that this brand is stepping up the standards of the industry for what your money can get you.

Custom 6 Ice pieces can take anywhere from four to eight weeks to get in your mailbox, but that’s because they have to complete the company’s rigorous testing and stand up to their high standards for quality. We think that makes them worth the wait!

When designing a custom 6 Ice pendant, you’ll add your personalization notes and then select which style, size and material you’d like for your chain to go with it. Customizable pendants can be worn on a white or yellow-gold plated, gold vermeil, or solid gold neck chain.

Get a unique, personalized design with 6 Ice here.

And They Didn’t Forget the Ladies!

6 Ice didn’t forget you, ladies! Shop for yourself and your partner at the same time. 6 Ice offers feminine, masculine and unisex pieces that are all on par with the latest street trends. Snag a little (or a lot of) bling for you and a little bling for them. The women’s pieces are made with the same exceptional quality materials and strict standards that the men’s line is. Your partner will love their new ice, and they’ll never have to know that you didn’t break the bank to get it.

Some of Our Favorite 6 Ice Items From Their Women’s Line:

Take a look at the 6 Ice women’s line that’s made for a queen.

Quality Pieces That Come with a Lifetime Warranty

6 Ice offers a lifetime guarantee on every single one of their products — that’s how you know they’re truly striving for the highest quality with each piece they make. 6 Ice puts their money where their mouth is and aims to keep their customers as their top priority. The company will replace or exchange your piece if the product breaks, gets damaged, or fades during normal wear, even if it has been years since you purchased it. We literally couldn’t ask for a better policy!

How You Can Get Your Hands on 6 Ice Products

Find 6 Ice men’s jewelry and accessories online at 6ixice.com. Shop by category or by Best Sellers! They have an extensive selection of every type of jewelry you can dream of: rings, earrings, men’s bracelets and more. You can check out their Instagram page @shop6ice to find inspiration on how to wear your new pieces. Their friendly and professional customer service team is available to assist with any questions you may have.

On their website, you’ll also find a sizing guide to assist with choosing your 6 Ice pieces. The chain length chart shows you how the various options will hang around your neck. The 6 Ice sizing guide also helps you find your bracelet and ring sizes so that you know you’ll be getting a perfect fit.

What Each 6 Ice Product Comes With

Each 6 Ice product lets you choose from a drop-down list of finishes, colors and sizes that are offered for that particular style. Each and every jewelry piece will come with a certification and warranty card to show you just how high they set their standards. Plus, you’ll also receive a soft storage pouch that is especially helpful for traveling with your new jewelry.

How 6 Ice Is Changing the Industry

6 Ice offers every trendy hip-hop-inspired style you could want — with options to customize — made with certified high-quality materials. Their lifetime guarantee makes shopping with them a no-brainer. They offer a wide range of neck chains, watches, rings and more, all at affordable prices. They make it easy to find the street styles you’re looking for in a variety of color and finish options. We love what this brand is doing for the jewelry industry, and we don’t see a need to shop anywhere else!

