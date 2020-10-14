7 Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals — Up to 42% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best way to finish off Prime Day with a bang? Go all out and get a brand new mattress! If you feel like upgrading your beauty rest situation, a mattress is where to start. Of course, their notoriously high price tags tend to hold Us back from buying new ones, but during Prime Day, you can score a seriously amazing mattress for nearly 50% off!

With that in mind, we picked out seven of our favorite mattress deals from the sale below. After seeing these incredible prices, you may be on your way to the best night’s sleep of your life!

This Memory Foam Mattress Topper

If you don’t necessarily need a new mattress but want to give your current one a bit of a facelift, this topper can provide extra comfort and plushness!

Get the Milemont Queen Mattress Topper (originally $80) on sale with free shipping for just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Shoppers claim that the comfort of this mattress far exceeded their expectations — five stars all around!

Get the Vibe 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress (originally $270) on sale with free shipping for just $193 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Firm Memory Foam Mattress

This firmer memory foam mattress is ideal for anyone who likes the extra support while they sleep.

Get the Ashley Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Queen Memory Foam Mattress (originally $288) on sale with free shipping for just $202 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Luxe Italian-Made Mattress

The ultimate in luxury sleep! This hybrid mattress was crafted in Italy and feels “heavenly” to sleep in. Sold!

Get the Zinus Italian Made 12 Inch Olive Oil Pocket Spring Hybrid Queen Mattress (originally $644) on sale with free shipping for just $395 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress

The construction of this mattress was designed for pressure relief and a restful night’s sleep. Sweet dreams!

Get the FAIRYLAND 12 Inch Queen Memory Foam Mattress (originally $508) on sale with free shipping for just $392 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cooling Mattress

Sweat no more, hot sleepers! This mattress is made with cooling gel so you don’t wake up feeling sticky and uncomfortable.

Get the Classic Brands Cool Gel and Ventilated Memory Foam 12-Inch King Mattress (originally $480) on sale with free shipping for just $279 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Spring Hybrid Mattress

This triple-layered mattress combines two different types of foam and inner coils for a super luxe and bouncy feel.

Get the Zinus 13 Inch Euro Top Pocket Spring Hybrid Queen Mattress (originally $397) on sale with free shipping for just $272 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

