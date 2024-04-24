Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: spring and summer practically beckon for breezy linen pieces. Whether it’s a chic vest or an easy T-shirt, linen can make the warmer months much more enjoyable and fashionable. J.Crew is having a big linen sale that includes savings of up to 50% off some of the brand’s most popular silhouettes.

From airy dresses to structured, breathable separates, J.Crew’s linen sale has something for every aesthetic. Nevertheless, I took it upon myself to round up eight deals to shop during the J.Crew linen sale — read on to see our picks!

Bow-back Linen Top

This Bow-back Linen Top will look amazing with jeans and a pointy pump — was $80, now just $47!

Button-Up Mini Skirt in Linen

Throw on this Button-Up Mini Skirt in Linen with a flowy button down and strappy sandals for an easy spring, summer look — was $118, now just $70!

Gamine Shirtdress in Linen

For those who like the ease of a spring dress, this Gamine Shirtdress in Linen is an easy, sophisticated option that pairs well with flat sandals. Also, it has the cutest gold buttons — was $168, now just $75!

Etienne Oversized Shirt in Baird McNutt Irish Linen

This Etienne Oversized Shirt in Baird McNutt Irish Linen is the perfect way to enjoy the spring breeze thanks to its billowing, lightweight design — was $128, now just starting at $80!

Soleil Pant in Linen

For those who love the feeling of wind flowing through your pants, you’ll practically never want to take off the Soleil Pant in Linen — was $98, now just $88!

Resume Dress in Stretch Linen Blend

If you’re an office commuter, this Resume Dress in Stretch Linen Blend will keep you cool and collected. It has a chic cap sleeve design and it’s very clean and minimal — was $198, now just $90!

Bungalow Popover Top in Linen

This Bungalow Popover Top in Linen will look great with a pair of jeans and white, low-top sneakers — was $90, now just $80!