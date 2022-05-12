9 Best Crocs Sandals for Women Starting at Just $15 — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all familiar with Crocs. They’re a pretty polarizing shoe, but there’s no denying they have reached icon status. When we think of Crocs, the original clog style always comes to mind — but there are plenty of other options from the brand that you can shop!

Each pair of Crocs is guaranteed to give you unparalleled comfort, and if you aren’t familiar with the other shoes in their line, we have all of the best ones for you to browse below. Check them out — and get your hands on a pair to rock this summer!

The Shoe That Started It All

The OG Crocs sandal has made a major comeback, and whether you love or hate them, you can’t deny how comfy they are. If you want to get in on the action with this resurfaced trend, here’s your chance — just in time for the sweltering heat!

Get the Crocs Unisex Classic Clog for prices starting at $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Seriously Comfy Wedges

We were shocked to discover that Crocs made shoes that are as stylish as this pair! They may wind up becoming the most comfortable heels you own, plus they go with so many different ensembles.

Get the Crocs Women’s Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal for prices starting at $51 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Strappy Sandals

You can get the same signature comfort of Crocs in a much cuter package with these sandals! They’re ideal for everyday wear if you’re stepping out for lunch or brunch on weekends.

Get the Crocs Women’s Tulum Toe Post Sandal for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Supportive Slides

Slides are a staple in our footwear wardrobe, and this pair are definitely one of the best! Shoppers particularly love the arch support and how lightweight they feel.

Get the Crocs Unisex Classic Sandal Slide for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Everyday Sandals

If you’re not into the clog look, you can opt for these slides instead! They still have the signature Crocs aesthetic but with increased opportunity for your feet to breathe.

Get the Crocs Unisex Baya Slide Sandals for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Chic Sandals

The strappy look of these sandals is dreamy for the summertime, and you don’t have to worry about your feet sliding around thanks to the ankle support!

Get the Crocs Women’s Tulum Sandal for prices starting at $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Athletic Slides

If you’re hitting the gym and want a sandal to wear post-workout, this is the pair to get!

Get the Crocs Women’s Kadee Ii Sandals for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Classic Flip Flops

If regular flip flops don’t give your feet the comfort they need, this pair has a bit more arch support for a better feel!

Get the CROC Women’s Flip Flop Sandals for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Thong Sandals

Reviewers say these sandals are their go-to for vacations when they’re going to do a ton of walking!

Get the Crocs Women’s Sexi Flip-Flop for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

