9 Cyber Weekend Anti-Aging Deals That Work So Well, You May Get Carded Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it: As we get older, looking in the mirror can become slightly stressful. If only we could actually turn back time and channel that youthful, wrinkle-free energy! Sure, we may not want to revisit some of the questionable outfits of years past, but we would certainly love to attain the glow that only comes with our younger years.

Alas, we don’t own a time machine — but luckily, top-notch skincare allows Us to preserve our complexions. There are certain products that are known to work, and Cyber Weekend is the perfect time to give them a try. Check out the deals on all of our favorite anti-aging products below!

Article updated on November 27, 2021 at 2:07 p.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing are valid at the time of update but are subject to change

This Celeb-Loved Face Serum

Celebrities have been flocking to Dr. Barbara Sturm for years, and they all swear by her skincare! Now is the time to give one of her line’s most popular products a shot for an incredible discount. Warning: You may quickly get hooked on this miracle elixir!

Get the Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum (originally $350) on sale for $280, available from Violet Grey!

This Targeted Neck Firming Cream

The neck is often overlooked in anti-aging skincare regimens, and this cream may help lift and firm the area in as little as 12 weeks!

Get the NEOSTRATA Triple Firming Anti-aging Neck Cream (originally $88) on sale for $62 with code: BLACK at Dermstore!

This Powerful Serum Trio

This set contains three different serums that tackle different skin issues — you can switch it up based on your needs!

Get the Anti-Aging Serum Set for $88 and use code: THANKS25 st checkout for 25% off at La Roche-Posay!

This Hydrating & Brightening Mask

This mask is designed to both hydrate and brighten the skin to create an aura of total radiance!

Get the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask (originally $48) on sale for $36, available from Violet Grey!

This Anti-Aging Starter Set

This set includes four popular lifting and firming products that work together to potentially create the most gorgeous complexion imaginable. You can try this set out at an amazing price before you decide to pick up the full-sized versions!

Get the Your Best Skin at Every Age firming & smoothing discovery kit (originally $68) on sale for $48, available from Tula!

This Smoothing Eye Serum

This serum specifically targets the sensitive eye area that’s prone to fine lines and wrinkles.

Get the Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum (originally $85) on sale for $60 with code: BF2021 at Murad!

This Bestselling Face Serum

This serum isn’t currently on sale, but it’s so popular and reportedly effective, we had to include it as one of our top picks. The good news is that SkinCeuticals is giving shoppers a deluxe sample bag all weekend long depending on your purchase amount!

Get the C E Ferulic® With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid for $166, available from SkinCeuticals!

This Rich Anti-Aging Cream

Shoppers say that this moisturizer is one of the best remedies they have found for skin dryness, and they also adore how plush it makes their face feel!

Get the Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Face Cream (originally starting at $59) on sale for prices starting at $47, available at Nordstrom!

These Peptide Serum Ampoules

These individually packaged ampoules contain the ideal amount of serum. They’re packed with 100% pure vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to help plump, brighten and revitalize your skin!

Get the Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoule Serum Anti Aging Concentrate (originally $59) on sale for $44, available on Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!