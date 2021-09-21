Addison Rae Uses This Eye Cream That Reviewers Are Calling a ‘Miracle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Determined to make this your best skincare year ever? We know it feels like time is running out, but sometimes all it takes is one use of one special product to make a major difference and open your eyes — “eyes” being the key word here. A top-notch eye cream can seriously transform your entire look!

If you’re sick of dark circles, puffiness and fine lines throwing off your whole vibe, then it’s time to try out the real deal. Drunk Elephant is a famous brand in the world of skincare, and it’s because of products like this C-Tango eye cream. You know if Addison Rae is using a skincare product, it has to be worth checking out!

Rae stunned Us just recently in her vintage red Tom Ford for Gucci gown at the 2021 Met Gala, but we want to rewind a little. Last fall, the He’s All That star recorded a guide to glowy makeup for Vogue, and it was then that she revealed all of her favorite beauty products, starting with skincare. We still reference it when looking for new products!

Rae applied this eye cream all around her eye area in her video, not just the under-eye area. When the ingredients are this good, you want to take full advantage. This cream contains a brightening combination of eight peptides, five forms of vitamin C and cucumber extract to clear up dark circles, and it may also firm up and restore skin from damage that could prematurely age you. It’s such a handy product when your eyes are puffy from a lack of sleep too!

This eye cream is cruelty-free and clean. It’s free of essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical screens, fragrances/dyes and SLS. It’s designed to be gentle enough to use twice per day too, even if you have sensitive or sensitized skin. It even has a travel-friendly top. Drunk Elephant’s packaging is always the best!

We definitely recommend storing this eye cream in your fridge for an extra refreshing, cooling and de-puffing effect. It’s such a great way to wake up in the morning, and it can help soothe you at night at the end of a long and busy day. The best skincare has a positive effect on not only your skin, but your mood, and this one definitely passes the test!

