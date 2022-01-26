Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After a six-year hiatus, Adele is finally back with new music — and new accessories. During November’s One Night Only CBS concert special, the award-winning artist performed songs off her latest album 30 while donning custom Saturn earrings by Elsa Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Just like Adele’s Saturn tattoo, these earrings seem to be inspired by the singer’s recent Saturn Return — a powerful astrological phenomenon which occurs in your late 20s. As she told Vogue, “Then I hit my Saturn Return. It’s where I lost the plot. When that comes, it can rock your life. It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy? All those things.”

Adele’s Saturn earrings are not only out of this world, they’re out of our budget. So, we rounded up some similar affordable alternatives from Nordstrom and Amazon. These dazzling pieces would also make perfect Valentine’s Day gifts (hint, hint). Shine like one of our favorite stars in this celestial jewelry!

These Gold Rhinestone Saturn Earrings

We can’t believe these sparkly Saturn studs are only $5 — what a spectacular steal! These dangly earrings are definitely worth their weight in gold.

Get the Myanail Rhinestone Saturn Dangle and Drop Earrings for just $5 at Amazon!

This Yellow Gold Star Bracelet

Seeing stars! This delicate bracelet features sterling silver, 14-karat gold and cubic zirconia.

Get the Lulea Cubic Zirconia Star Bracelet for just $35 at Nordstrom!

These Rose Gold Celestial Swirl Earrings

Will you accept these rose gold earrings? Adorned with cubic zirconia, this celestial swirl design is intricate and unique.

Get the Olivia Burton Celestial Swirl Stud Earrings for just $55 at Nordstrom!

This Set of 3 Silver Celestial Necklaces

Third time’s a charm with this set of three silver celestial necklaces. The sparkling pendants can be worn together or separately for extra versatility.

Get the Ettika Set of 3 Celestial Pendant Necklaces for just $55 at Nordstrom!

These Multi-Color Star Earrings

Make a wish upon these multi-color star earrings by Jessica Simpson. The linear chain earrings are set in gold-tone metal with gorgeous glass stones.

Get the Jessica Simpson Celestial Linear Earrings for just $28 at Amazon!

This Stacked Star Ring

Twinkle, twinkle little star on this 18-karat gold ring with cubic zirconia accents. Alternating smooth and twisted bands provide the foundation of this beautiful band.

Get the Bracha Stars and Wonder Stack Ring for just $45 at Nordstrom!

This Celestial Safety Pin Necklace

We’re smitten with this stellar Betsey Johnson celestial safety pin necklace. And it’s currently on sale for 24% off, so shop now before it sells out!

Get the Betsey Johnson Celestial Safety Pin Necklace for just $34 (originally $45) at Amazon!

