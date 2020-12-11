These Ultra-Cozy Pajama Bottoms Are the Key to Sweet, Stylish Dreams

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing we can all agree on? It’s hard to get a good night’s sleep — especially in 2020! With an endless stream of information and our screen time higher than ever, relaxing is not a casual ordeal. Going to bed is often a ritual, involving skincare, calming vibes and our favorite pajamas.

What we wear at bedtime is just as important as our daily attire. After all, it’s seriously annoying to wake up in the middle of the night to adjust our sleepwear! In a perfect world, we would get an uninterrupted eight hours of sleep every night — and that’s why we’re adding comfy bottoms like this pair to our carts!

Aibrou Women’s Cotton Stretch Knit Lounge Pajama Bottoms

Get the Aibrou Women’s Cotton Stretch Knit Lounge Pajama Bottoms for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

These staple pants are made from an ultra-soft cotton material that has plenty of stretch to it. Shoppers love how lightweight these pajamas are, which is ideal for sleeping. Overheating during the night is a major problem for many of Us, and these pants provide ample coverage for winter without a bulky and excessive feel.

These are high-waisted pants that are cut in a jogger style, so you can count on a loose, non-constricting fit. They offer a sleeker silhouette than similar options on the market, and you can wear these bottoms with oversized tees, crop tops or even comfy bralettes! Simply put, these lounge pants will complement any top in your closet.

Before we forget, it’s important to note that these don’t just have to be worn in the boudoir. Rock them as sweatpants — they even have pockets on the sides, which is useful for any quick errand that pops up. These pajama pants come highly recommended from hundreds of Amazon shoppers, so we know they’re the real deal!

