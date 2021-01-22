Finally — A Warm Beanie You Can Wear Comfortably With a High Pony

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we all agree that cold weather accessories are some of the most important items to have in your closet? We often forget just how crucial a pair of gloves and a hat are — and then find ourselves stuck in freezing temperatures, desperately wishing we had brought along a pair of cozy mittens and practical headgear!

Confession: The winter season cramps our style. While we do bundle up to avoid getting sick, it’s a struggle to stay cute in the process. What if we want to wear a classic high ponytail with our look? That won’t fly with a standard hat — it will completely destroy our ‘do! Thankfully, this beanie from Alepo was created to solve this problem once and for all.

Get the Alepo Women’s High Messy Bun Beanie Hat with Ponytail Hole (originally $16) on sale for prices starting at $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.



Seriously — where has this beanie been all our lives (or at least this whole winter)? It has a full-coverage fit to keep your head warm in the cold, with a perfectly sized hole that you can loop your hair through. Whether you’re rocking a sleek high pony or a messy bun, this hat won’t squish your hair down. Talk about innovation!

Other ponytail-friendly accessories like knit headbands only keep your ears safe from the bitter chill, while this hat provides you protection all around. If you live in a seriously cold part of the country, this hat was practically made for you.

Get the Alepo Women’s High Messy Bun Beanie Hat with Ponytail Hole (originally $16) on sale for prices starting at $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

The knit design is simple, and you can purchase it in tons of different colors. They have basic black, white and grey shades, as well as some bolder hues. Shoppers claim that this is the “best ponytail beanie” they have ever tried. It has the right fit, the ideal look and it’s incredibly comfy too. We may be a little bit late to the game in finding this beanie, but we’re so glad we finally did.

See it: Get the Alepo Women’s High Messy Bun Beanie Hat with Ponytail Hole (originally $16) on sale for prices starting at $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Alepo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!