Alessandra Ambrosio Uses This to Turn Her Phone Into a Crossbody Wallet

Have you ever experienced that heart-stopping moment when you’re out and about — and suddenly you can’t find your phone? Nine times out of 10, of course, it’s somewhere buried in your purse — but that doesn’t mean it’s not the cause of frequent anxiety. We often carry big totes, and it can be difficult to locate our belongings when we need them most!

That’s why we were elated upon discovering this handy hack courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio! We’ve recently noticed that she’s been stowing her cell in a sleek phone case that moonlights as both a wallet and a crossbody bag at the same time!

In case this item doesn’t look familiar, allow Us to introduce you. It’s a Bandolier case — and it’s a staple in the supermodel’s accessory arsenal. These cases are made from high-quality leather, and they have a stealthy pocket on the back where you can house credit cards, IDs and cash. They also arrive with a detachable leather strap, which is how the purse comes into play! Best of all, you’ll never lose your phone again — as it will be hanging from your shoulder!

Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet See it!

Love the look but on a budget? We know that Ambrosio’s beautiful Bandolier case may be a bit pricey, so we found a few more affordable options that offer up the same convenient features!

Check out more handy phone cases that we’re loving right now:

This phone case from KIHUWEY actually opens up, so there are even more card slots and places where you can store essentials — just $16 on Amazon!

We love the zip-around style wallet that’s attached to the back of this ZVE case, plus it comes with three different straps — just $24 on Amazon!

This LAMEEKU case also has an attached zip-around wallet, and you can use it as a phone stand to prop it up for selfies — starting at $26 on Amazon!

If you want your phone to hang horizontally instead of vertically, this wallet case from UnnFiko is your best bet — starting at $13 on Amazon!

This phone bag from myfriday gives you the option to take your phone out, plus there’s a clear pocket in the back that lets you use the touch screen while it’s inside — just $23 on Amazon!

