Nail Alessandra Ambrosio’s Boho Look With These Flowy Wide-Leg Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we all have personal tastes that inform our shopping decisions, we still love to find style inspiration in many places. Inspo can strike anywhere, and our favorite A-listers are often who we look to in order to show Us how to rock the latest trends. At the top of the list? Alessandra Ambrosio, of course — after all, she’s a bona fide supermodel!

We recently spotted the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wearing a pair of wide-leg pants that exude a boho-chic vibe. The only problem? Her exact pair will cost you over $600. Luckily, Amazon offers similar styles for affordable prices — which is exactly what we found.

Get the GRACEVINES Women’s Summer Boho Floral Wide Leg Pants for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2021, but are subject to change.



These pants from GRACEVINES offer up the same aesthetic as the bottoms Ambrosio wore while running errands in Santa Monica. They’re both high-waisted and have an incredibly flattering loose fit. Yes, the more affordable pants have a different print, but their silhouette is remarkably close to the designer option.

You can team these pants with a crop top like Ambrosio did, but they will also look sleek and sophisticated with a bodysuit or a flowy blouse. The possibilities are endless — these pants are a solid purchase for creative shoppers who adore trying new trends!

GRACEVINES Women’s Summer Boho Floral Wide Leg Pants

Get the GRACEVINES Women’s Summer Boho Floral Wide Leg Pants for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Reviewers have crowned these the perfect pants for the spring and summer months. They’re incredibly easy to wear, and have the right lightweight feel that’s ideal for higher temperatures. Naturally, they’re up for grabs in a slew of shades and popular prints, so make your decision based on the rest of your closet. If you’re interested in exuding the casual, free-spirited energy that Ambrosio nails, pick up a pair of these pants and get ready to show them off!

See it: Get the GRACEVINES Women’s Summer Boho Floral Wide Leg Pants for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from GRACEVINES and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!