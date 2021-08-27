21 All-Black Pieces You Can Dress Up or Down in a Snap

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the coolest color. The most flattering. The one that never goes out of style. The most versatile. The statement-maker. The edgiest. The sleekest. The most sophisticated. The classic. We’re talking about black!

Sometimes we have to make a cognitive effort to buy pieces in colors other than black, but other times, we just like to give in. We know it’s always going to look so good no matter what, so we need a heavy dose of black clothing in our closet at all times — especially come fall and winter. On the same page as Us? Check out 21 of our current favorite black pieces on the internet, all able to be dressed up or down with ease!

21 Black Pieces You Can Totally Dress Up or Down

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This puff-sleeve SheIn blouse is unmistakably elegant. That does mean you can’t rock it with jeans and sneakers though!

2. We Also Love: This short-sleeve Hotouch button-up is all about looking effortlessly cool. That goes for with work trousers or with a pair of shorts!

3. We Can’t Forget: This asymmetrical Romwe top is equally edgy and classy. Prepare for compliments galore!

Bodysuits

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Something sleek like this REORIA bodysuit is so versatile. It’s double-lined too so you can go braless!

5. We Also Love: For fall, opt for longer sleeves. We love the trendy square neckline on this MANGOPOP bodysuit!

6. We Can’t Forget: One-shoulder designs are having a huge moment right now. This Verdusa bodysuit is such an affordable fave!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The straps of this Everlane Paperbag Dress are actually removable. Take them off for a nicer occasion and leave them on for casual outings!

8. We Also Love: This locally-made Who What Wear dress is beloved because it can be worn with any type of shoe. Take it with you anywhere and everywhere!

9. We Can’t Forget: This WEEPINLEE dress definitely has party vibes with its ruffles. We’d still wear it with a pair of white sneakers for a mall trip though!

Jumpsuits

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The tie on this ZESICA jumpsuit is actually removable. Keep it on, leave it off or use a different kind of belt to accessorize!

11. We Also Love: This Amazon Essentials jumpsuit is made of a comfy and breathable linen/cotton blend. This fabric has a stylish look to it too!

12. We Can’t Forget: The black version of this Lulus jumpsuit is a stunner. Wear it to a wedding or a coffee shop!

Pants

13. Our Absolute Favorite: These SweatyRocks skinny work trousers have a secret. They’re actually stretchy leggings!

14. We Also Love: “Tailored look. Sweatpant feel.” That’s how Everlane describes its ever-versatile Dream Pants!

15. We Can’t Forget: The famous American Apparel Disco Pants are another top pick. They give you that wet-look leggings vibe, but with more shine and more outfit possibilities!

Sweaters

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing like a comfy cardigan to add to your wardrobe! This Madewell sweater is our pick, whether we’re wearing it over a slip dress or jeans and a tank!

17. We Also Love: How cool is this ZESICA sweater? It almost looks like a chill blazer!

18. We Can’t Forget: This ribbed ANRABESS sweater looks fancy with its neckline and batwing sleeves, but we’d totally just wear it over leggings with slippers on our feet!

Bags

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This RIAH FASHION crossbody is great because you can detach the straps for nicer occasions and use it as a clutch!

20. We Also Love: How about this Tory Burch bag? It’s casual enough for everyday wear, but it’s designer, so you can obviously dress it up with no issues!

21. We Can’t Forget: Lastly, this vegan leather CLUCI tote is such a fantastic value. It’s just the right size too that it’s sleek enough for nicer occasions!

