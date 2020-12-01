Prep for Your New Year’s Fitness Goals With This Sporty Bra Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve officially reached the last lap of 2020, and we’re seriously looking forward to a clean slate. A new year always makes Us feel reinvigorated, inspired and ready for change. Of course, health and fitness goals are at the top of our New Year’s resolutions yet again!

But this year, we’re doing it differently — in fact, we’re getting a head start on our new routines in order to keep the momentum going all through the holiday season. To kick this wellness journey off properly, we’re prepping our gear now — which will include this amazing yoga top from Amazon!

Get the AKAMC Women’s Medium Support Cross Back Wirefree Removable Cups Yoga Sport Bra for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top essentially does all of the work for you, as it combines a sports bra and shirt into one practical piece. It’s super form-fitting, which is ideal for any type of workout — be it low-impact yoga or HIIT training! The top half of this tank acts as your sports bra, complete with an elastic band and light padding for support. The cups are even removable if you don’t want the extra coverage! It also has ruching in the center of the chest, which can add some flattering shape to your look.

This top’s best features just may be the double criss-cross straps in the back. According to numerous reviewers, these straps are super stretchy and comfortable. While we’re particularly fond of the full-length version, you can scoop this top up in a smaller version that’s basically a traditional sports bra. It has the same sleek straps and fit without the added fabric on the lower half!

Get the AKAMC Women’s Medium Support Cross Back Wirefree Removable Cups Yoga Sport Bra for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Once the clock strikes midnight on January 1, we’re no longer playing games — that’s why stocking up on these tops is a must! Okay, so we may wait until morning before hitting the Peloton or firing up our Melissa Wood Health app — but you get it. New year, new gear — let’s do this!

See it: Get the AKAMC Women’s Medium Support Cross Back Wirefree Removable Cups Yoga Sport Bra for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from AKAMC and shop all of the sports bras available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!