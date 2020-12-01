This Sweater-Top From Amazon Is Seriously Cute as a Button

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve spent the majority of this year in sweats. Loungewear became our lifewear. Leggings and sweatshirts became our uniform, and sometimes we added on a robe and slippers when we were feeling fancy. It was awesome! For a while, at least. Eventually, however, we missed our real clothes.

The problem now is that the weather has been cooling down more and more, drawing us back toward our lazy-day uniform. But what if you’re not ready to go back to that life just yet? Time to make sure you have some fashionable cold-weather pieces ready to go!

Get the Spadehill V-Neck Button-Up Long-Sleeve Knit Sweater starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2020 but are subject to change.

If you don’t want to sacrifice comfort but also don’t want to sacrifice your style, this Spadehill sweater from Amazon belongs in your closet. It’s soft and stretchy, and it has a wide-rib design that’s fitted but not tight. It’s simply there to flatter and elongate the body while adding extra visual interest to this piece.

This sweater is lightweight and thin enough to be worn on its own as a top, rather than a layer you’d throw on over a different top. You can always layer other things over it though! It’s long enough to be tucked in too, so you’ll have plenty of outfit possibilities to play around with!

Of course, the first thing most shoppers will notice about this sweater is the button neckline. It’s like a V-neck version of a henley top, plunging just deep enough without overdoing it. We love the design of the buttons themselves too!

This sweater-top is currently available in six solid colors. You can keep things classic and versatile with black, or you can go for the Oatmeal shade for something wintry and cute for holiday photos. There are maroon and olive shades if you like to dive into the deeper side of things, but you can also lighten your look up with a rosy pink or a soft teal.

How do you plan to style this piece? It’s always ready to be paired up with your favorite jeans, but try tucking it into a skirt too or using it to elevate your leggings on a chill yet chic day. As long as you have it in your possession, you’ll know what to do!

