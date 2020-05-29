These Black Face Masks Come in Different Sizes for the Perfect Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Tired of the one-size-fits-all masks that seem to dominate the market these days? We can certainly appreciate the intention, and many of Us have to take what we can get — but not all faces have the same shape. How can we expect a single mask to fit everyone properly?

If you’re looking to get it right with your mask next time around, this simple black one that we found on Amazon comes in three different sizes! Your entire family can select the one that works for their individual shape, and in turn feel more comfortable while wearing it outside.

Get the LOOKA MASK Protective Fashion Air Mask for just $14, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 3, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are satisfied with this mask, which we’re thrilled to report. They note that those with wider or longer jawlines should go for the medium, but the small will likely work otherwise. If you think you may need extra room, there’s a large option as well. It’s a relief to have choices, right?

This mask is designed seamlessly. Each side features a large cut-out in the ear region, so you won’t be dealing with any pesky pinching issues. Wearing masks with ear loops can start to hurt over prolonged periods of time, but reviewers say that is just not the case with this covering!

Get the LOOKA MASK Protective Fashion Air Mask for just $14, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 3, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Other happy customers love how lightweight this mask is, and appreciate that it doesn’t feel bulky. The material dries super quickly as well, so if you’re going outside multiple times per day, this will be ready to reuse in a pinch! There’s no need to throw it in your washing machine either — the brand recommends that you simply hand wash it with a little detergent and hang dry. It’s truly as simple as that!

See it: Get the LOOKA MASK Protective Fashion Air Mask for just $14, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 3, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more products from LOOKA and and shop more masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!