These Casual Tanks Are Super Soft and Come in Every Color of the Rainbow

If you’ve been upping your workout game since social distancing kicked off back in March, chances are it’s now time to refresh your current wardrobe. Think about it — falling off track is easy when you don’t have the right tools, and that includes activewear!

The good news is that you don’t have to shell out the big bucks to revamp your workout gear. We’re constantly finding amazing pieces on Amazon to add to our closets, which now includes this lightweight racerback tank!

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have already picked up this tank and are beyond satisfied. The material is a super light cotton-blend fabric that has a burnout effect on it, which makes it ever-so-slightly sheer. But don’t stress: This isn’t a see-through tank by any means. Reviewers note that it’s not clingy, and it’s the perfect top to wear for some summer exercise! Considering it literally comes in every color of the rainbow, there’s bound to be a hue for you.

If you can’t choose just one color, Amazon has your back. You have the option to pick up a three-pack set in different shades. Purchasing a pack also shaves a little money off of the final price, and who doesn’t like to save a little cash here and there?

As mentioned, these tops are the ultimate workout companion — but they can also be worn on a daily basis. If you’re planning a trip in the coming months, these tanks are comfortable enough to wear all day long! The fabric is extra breathable, so you won’t feel like you’re overheating. Shoppers report that these are longer than other options, so you can pull off wearing this tank with a pair of leggings or bike shorts. Plus, sizing goes up to a 4XXL, so you can feel confident that the ideal fit is out there. Now let’s get back to our goals!

Get the Epic MMA Gear Flowy Racerback Tank Top for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon!

