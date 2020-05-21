These 100% Cotton Face Masks Were Designed to Be Comfortable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still shopping for face masks? When it comes to reusable ones, it’s wise to plan for the future and have extra on hand. Of course, we’re saving the professional-grade masks for frontline workers, and stocking up on the most comfortable cloth alternatives that will get the job done and keep Us safe.

Buying multiple units at once is our suggestion when it comes to most supplies these days, including non-medical masks. They may be a part of our lives for an extended period of time, and no one wants to be without. With that in mind, we found this 10 pack of cotton masks that are bound to be ultra-comfy and breathable — and they are ready to ship to you directly from Amazon!

Get the BLOOK 100% Cotton Fashion Protective Face Mask 10 Pack (originally $23) on sale with free shipping for just $16, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as July 13, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.



These masks are simple, no-frills face coverings. Honestly, that’s all we really need! As the temperatures start heating up and many begin to exercise or relax in the park (while still practicing appropriate social distancing), no one wants a face covering that’s going to leave them overheated and sweaty. Darker colors are known to attract the sun’s rays, while light shades may keep you cooler. That’s yet another reason these crisp white masks caught our attention!

Comprised completely of 100% cotton, this anti-dust cover protects against small airborne particles, and can also be used to combat seasonal allergies or even as a pollen-shield while gardening or participating in other outdoor activities. Additionally, the current value of this mask bundle is seriously solid. You get 10, fully-reusable masks shipped from the U.S. for just $16! Shoppers have claimed that their order arrived earlier than the estimated shipping date (which is always a plus, but not guaranteed), and that they fit comfortably. What more could you want? Order extra, and spread the love to your family and neighbors!

