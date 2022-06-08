This Top’s Dainty Leopard Print Has Us Absolutely Obsessed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been obsessed with leopards and leopard print ever since we were children. I know I personally remember making a leopard habitat diorama in the third grade, and I have a fifth grade class photo where I’m decked out in a leopard shirt and leopard headband. That love has stuck with me into adulthood, though I’d like to think I’ve stepped up my fashion game a bit since then.

Of course, leopard print is still a must in any closet. But there are so many different kinds to play with! Big and bold prints with black and tan shades natural to the big cats, or perhaps small and dainty ones with an unexpected color combo. This top from Amazon perfectly nailed the dainty style, and the color options are awesome!

Get the Ounaya Ruffle Sleeve V-Neck Chiffon Top starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top has a flowy chiffon overlay with a solid lining underneath to keep it from being see-through. The fit is relaxed, and we love how it ruffles just a bit at the short sleeves. It also has a V-neckline with long, skinny tie straps you can either leave loose or tie up for a different look!

While for a casual summer day you might leave the straps loose, letting the neckline hang open a bit more, you might tie them up into a knot for work or for a nicer dinner. Yes, even though this is an animal print blouse, it’s totally appropriate for more professional or nicer occasions too because of the dainty nature of the design. It almost looks like a field of tiny flowers!

This top is available in seven colors. They’re mostly more of those unexpected leopard print shades, though there is a khaki version too. Still, all of the spots on every version are white instead of black! Make sure to check out the green, blue, purple, pink, red and grey versions too!

Try this top with denim shorts, a pencil skirt, high-waisted trousers, leggings and more. It’s so easy to style, making it even more of an absolute fave for Us!

