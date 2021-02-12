This Mega-Flattering Leopard Dress Works for All Seasons

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing like putting on a dress and feeling your absolute best. The right dress can transform your entire day, your entire demeanor and, of course, your entire look. That dress doesn’t have to be some super expensive couture find that only makes sense for black-tie galas though. As long as you get that feeling, you’re golden.

Luckily, this dress works for a multitude of occasions, so once you have it in your wardrobe, you’re going to be able to experience that feeling again and again. This versatile beauty is such a stunning find, we’re getting that feeling just looking at photos of it. It’s so affordable too, it honestly feels like we just stumbled upon a pot of (very fashionable) gold!

Get the Amazon Essentials Kimono Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress in Mini Leopard starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is faux-wrap style, so you get that universally-flattering effect right off the jump. This specific dress takes it to the next level though, also adding in a tie at the waist so you really get the full effect without having to worry about the actual troubles and difficulties of a true wrap dress. It’s complete with a surplice V neckline as well!

This soft and drapey dress keeps the gorgeous details coming with fluttery sleeves reaching down to the tops of the elbows, a flowy hem reaching right above the knees and, everyone’s favorite, side pockets! This specific version also has a mini leopard print all over. This print really makes the piece stand out, but at the same time, it works so well as a neutral!

This dress can be styled so many ways, making it a wonderful multi-seasonal piece for your closet, especially if you’re working your way toward a capsule wardrobe. While it’s still cold out, you can layer it over a long-sleeve turtleneck top and add tights and booties. When it gets a little warmer, you can try it with a silky triangle scarf, a duster and flats, and when the weather really heats up, wear it alone with a pair of sandals. Don’t be afraid to dress it up with heels and jewelry for fancier parties too!

The leopard print caught our eye first, but there are six other options to peep through here, including some pretty solids and two floral prints: poppy and tulip. Amazon Essentials “fine-tunes every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort” based on what shoppers want, so prepare to be impressed!

