It’s the Perfect Time of Year for This Lightweight Hoodie

Spring! We’re shedding our heavy layers and looking forward to all of the sunshine ahead. Of course, it’s not just going to blast straight to 90 degrees though. We have that in-between period of weather first, which is its own category when it comes to fashion. We actually love it too, since most pieces can be transitioned to summer nights or as winter layers!

Basically, we’re looking for warm yet lightweight pieces that can be worn on their own or comfortably underneath a jacket. We don’t want them to be super puffy or heavy — but we want them to still be cozy as we move out of loungewear being our everyday uniform. And we obviously want them to be cute! This hoodie is a shining example!

Get the Amazon Essentials Fleece Pullover Hoodie (originally $25) now starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This cotton-blend hoodie is a hit with Amazon shoppers. It has so many reviews and has even earned the title of Amazon’s Choice in women’s fashion hoodies and sweatshirts. It’s soft and comfy with a French terry fleece lining, and it has a great fit and weight for spring. It’s relaxed but it grazes the body, so it’s not baggy. You can totally layer a light jacket over it!

This pullover sweatshirt has a drawstring hood, a kangaroo pocket in front and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. This allows you to push up your sleeves whenever you want without them constantly falling down, as well as tuck the hem under itself for a more cropped look!

Possibly the best news yet is that this hoodie comes in nearly 30 colors. Warmer weather definitely has Us drawn to colors like the bright, neon greens, sunshine yellow and aqua blue, but there are truly so many solid shades to choose from. Prefer a pattern? Definitely check out the options! There are some prints like leopard, stripes and camo waiting for you!

This hoodie will be perfect for wearing with leggings or jeans, but since it’s lighter and sleeker than others, play around with it! Try different jackets on top or even a longline blazer. Fold the hem under and pair it with a skirt, or go for athleisure vibes with a pair of shorts and chunky sneakers. Styling this piece is incredibly easy — just another of countless reasons why we love it!

