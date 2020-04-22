These Reusable Face Masks From Amazon Ship Fast — And Free

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Looking to restock your supply of reusable face masks? Join the club. As experts suggest a facial covering may be part of our new normal going forward, it’s never a bad idea to keep extra on hand. With that in mind, we’ve been on the hunt to find the best non-surgical products out there that can keep you and your family safe.

Reminder: We need to leave any professional-grade PPE gear for frontline workers. Shortages continue to overwhelm the industry, so if you come in contact with any N95 masks, they need to be donated to your local hospital or medical facility right away. That said, there are plenty of alternative face coverings available that fall in line with the CDC’s guidelines. We’re always eager to highlight a great deal, and we just came across these washable and breathable masks that will ship to you free of charge!

Get the Made in USA Washable Face Covering with FREE SHIPPING for just $15 (originally $20), available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 28, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

With unpredictable shipping times and extra-high costs for in-demand products right now, it can be hard to find exactly what you need. These masks, which are produced and shipped directly from the U.S., can be a quick fix if you’re in the market for a back-up covering. If you order today, your package may arrive as soon as April 28!

Available in four shades (Charcoal, Blue Feathers, Aqua Splash and Hydro Dip), these masks are relatively standard. There isn’t currently a carbon filter in this model (though Sand Socks, the distributor, is working on that right now), but you can add your own for increased safety. This face covering offers protection from dust, pollen, pet dander and other large airborne particles.

Get the Made in USA Washable Face Covering with FREE SHIPPING for just $15 (originally $20), available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 28, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

As is standard with other products on the market, these masks have elastics on each side that wrap around the ears — and create a shield that covers the nose and mouth effectively. The two-ply design is aimed to increase air filtration. If you purchase this item, it’s important that you handle it with proper care and follow what is recommended by health experts. That means washing it with detergent in accordance with how frequently you step outside, and keeping at least six feet apart from others while in public. Remember: A mask is just one of the many steps necessary to stay safe!

See it: Get the Made in USA Washable Face Covering with FREE SHIPPING for just $15 (originally $20), available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 28, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Shop more masks here and shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!