21 Trending Amazon Fashion Finds Under $21

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are pretty much always on the verge of an entire wardrobe revamp. Mentally, at least, we are fully ready for one — but our budget is what ultimately holds us back. Replacing even just a few pieces can cost you hundreds of dollars depending on where you shop. Finding cheaper items, however, can sometimes result in cheap quality.

It can take a little patience and a lot of searching to find trendy fashion finds on the internet at a great value, but that’s why we’re here to help you out. We’ve picked out 21 stylish pieces available on Amazon right now, and they’re all under $21 so you can stock up without dealing with any buyer’s remorse. Let’s get to them!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This CILKOO tank has a smocked bodice, a peplum hem and ruffled shoulders — and it comes in such cute prints!

2. We Also Love: If you love a simple T-shirt but wish it could actually make a fashion statement, then you need to check out this tee from The Drop!

3. We Can’t Forget: This puff-sleeve Romwe top would go well with so many things: jeans, a midi-skirt, overall shorts, etc.!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This LOHILL dress reminds Us of a beautiful starry night!

5. We Also Love: Keeping with the sky theme, the colors of this gradient Acelitt dress are screaming sunset vibes!

6. We Can’t Forget: This Cosonsen mini dress has a swingy silhouette, an adorable ruffle detail and such pretty floral prints!

Shorts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We are mega-obsessed with scalloped trims right now, and these MakeMeChic shorts are a stunning example of why we can’t get enough!

8. We Also Love: Are they shorts? Is it a skirt? You get the benefits of both with these new LETSRUNWILD shorts!

9. We Can’t Forget: We can’t get enough of the reemergence of patchwork, and we want to wear these MAKARTHY shorts all summer long!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re super into the breezy look and feel of these cropped Nirovien tie-dye pants!

11. We Also Love: These LIGHTBACK culottes come in such great colors — we truly want all of them!

12. We Can’t Forget: These LOFBAZ harem pants are comfy to the extreme!

Rompers

13. Our Absolute Favorite: With a simple fit and a flattering pinstripe design, this Amazon Essentials romper is such a great find for everyday styling!

14. We Also Love: Keep things comfy and majorly charming with this short-sleeve Hount romper!

15. We Can’t Forget: Crush the cutout/keyhole trend with this flowy Amiliashp romper!

Skirts

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Tiers? Check. Cute print? Check. Ruffles? Check. Smocked waist? Check. This Arjungo skirt combines all of our favorite trends!

17. We Also Love: The floral embroidery on this SheIn mini skirt is going to be a total show-stopper!

18. We Can’t Forget: This LYANER midi skirt is a flowy dream, and we’re incredibly into the leopard print!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: With the look of Birkenstocks but a way, way lower price, we can see why these FUNKYMONKEY sandals are number one bestsellers on Amazon!

20. We Also Love: Making fuzzy slippers a part of your outfit is a big thing right now, and this Parlovable pair is our pick. Tayshia Adams wears these!

21. We Can’t Forget: These hash bubble slip-ons are on sale, making them an even better deal than they already were!

