Amazon Reviewers Say These Comfy Boho Pants ‘Feel Like Air’

We’re not exactly on the hunt for stylish going-out gear right now. Shopping for chic outfits is always a thrill, but it’s time to be practical. With an empty Google Calendar, we’ve resorted to virtual Zoom hangouts as opposed to hitting up our usual happy hour haunt with friends.

Not to toot our own horns, but we know a great pair of pants when we see one. The best part about hanging out at home and staying in is the lack of necessity for traditional clothes — and we’re totally embracing this new freedom! This pretty pair of boho bottoms that we came across on Amazon is ideal to have around for all of your loungewear needs.

Get the Joob Joob Women’s Comfy Bohemian Lounge Pants for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 7, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Perhaps the most-talked about aspect of these pants is their feel. So many reviewers couldn’t stop raving about how breezy the material is, making them the perfect staple for the spring and summer seasons. One shopper said that they “feel like air,” which honestly sounds amazing. No one wants constricting garments at the moment, so this is the dream!

These pants are loose and roomy, with a thick elastic waistband that hits right on the torso. The pant legs are cinched right at the ankle to complete the boho, harem-style look. They come in various eclectic prints, many of which channel the vibe of an elaborate tapestry! There are also adorable animal-print pairs and solid colors as well, just in case graphics aren’t your thing.

Oh, and don’t stress: You can easily dress these pants up if you’re looking for an elevated ensemble. Team ’em with a tight crop top and some strappy mules, and you have a night-out ‘fit that’s bound to be a hit. It’s the ultimate city-chic meets beach-boho look!

