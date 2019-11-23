



With the colder weather right around the corner, we’re starting to evaluate our wardrobes and take stock of what we’re really working with. When it comes to gloves, hats and scarves, we’ve got it covered. Oh, and we’ve dusted off our parkas and puffers to prep for the season. But when it comes to pants, there’s definitely something missing!

Any early risers out there or runners in the group? If that’s the case, you know exactly what we’re struggling with. See, our winter accessories can only get us so far. There comes a time when we need an extra layer of protection to keep us warm and toasty — one just like this.

Grab a pair of the Conceited Premium Women’s Fleece Lined Leggings (originally $25) now with prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2019, but are subject to change.

The missing piece that will complete our wardrobes? It’s the Conceited Premium Women’s Fleece Lined Legging, of course. Don’t take our word for it — just trust the reviewers! When it comes to this product, there’s a bandwagon of over 2,400 shoppers in full support. According to these proud shoppers, there are more than a few reasons to pick these leggings up ASAP.

Reviewers loved how “soft to touch” this perfect pant was, while others appreciated “the warmth” they offered. Plenty were major fans of how “versatile” they could be — which is pretty crucial these days. With weather flipping like a switch, we need something that goes the extra mile.

These leggings are in a league of their own! This pair is designed with a fleece-lined interior that offers up continuous “comfort and warmth” day in and day out. In addition to that, these will smooth out each and every body type and accentuate all the right areas!

Reviewers were obsessed with all 20 color options, and we can’t blame them. Each pair worked flawlessly on so many different shapes and sizes. One shopper said they were perfect for “short girls,” while another said they were “ideal for tall girls” too! Basically, this is a win all around.

Best of all these pants are transitional! Whether we’re heading out for an early morning run or just running errands on the weekend, these leggings will keep anyone warm while looking cool. Goals, right?

