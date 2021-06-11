Your Own Stylist at Home? Amazon’s Personal Shopper Makes It Possible

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We usually rely on our own instincts or ask friends for their opinions on what to wear, but what if we could enlist the help of a professional? Getting styled by someone who knows what they’re doing is an A-list dream come true. You don’t have to do any of the shopping, and all that’s left is the fun part: Trying everything on and selecting your favorite pieces!

But stylists are professionals for a reason, and they often come with hefty price tags to match. Luckily, we know of a way to get a totally personalized styling experience that will only cost you $5 per session!

Amazon Personal Shopper has been our go-to shopping tool for quite some time. Since the e-commerce site launched the service, we’ve been using it to discover new styles and amazing deals on the best of what their fashion department has to offer! Here’s how it works: If you’re a Prime member, you can use Personal Shopper to deliver hand-picked styles right to your doorstep! You can choose how often you want to get styled and you can cancel the service at any time.

You start by filling out a short quiz that helps narrow down your style preferences. You can specify what types of pieces that you’re looking for, and then go through all of the details — including what colors to avoid and certain silhouettes that simply don’t work for you. If you’re not sure about what you need, pick the “Surprise me!” option to get a mix of different pieces!

After that’s all wrapped up, you’ll get a curated mix of styles that your Personal Shopper thinks you’ll love — and you can choose up to eight pieces to be sent your way. The best part? There’s no commitment! You won’t pay for any of your picks until after you try them on. You’ll get charged for whatever you keep, and send back what you don’t with the pre-paid label that comes with your order. If you have a special event coming up and have no idea where to turn for an outfit, why not get styled like the stars for a red carpet appearance with Amazon Personal Shopper?

