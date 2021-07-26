Event Coming Up? Let Amazon Personal Shopper Find the Perfect Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you have a summer wedding coming up or another major soirée on the calendar? Getting together with friends and family for these important events is always a blast, but as much as we look forward to them, the thought of figuring out what to wear is always stressful. Why can’t we all just have personal stylists that bring Us the perfect outfit like a fashionable fairy godmother?

Well, thanks to Amazon Personal Shopper, that’s entirely possible! This virtual styling service is your ticket to getting an incredible look for whatever you have coming up without doing any of the heavy lifting. Want to know how it works? Keep reading to get all the deets!

You start out by filling out a detailed quiz that covers all of the necessary factors that you need to to get styled. Everything is fully customizable, and this questionnaire gets down to the nitty gritty. You even get to choose which colors you want to avoid! If you’re shopping for a fancy affair, you have the option to only pick out dresses and select heels if you need some shoes to match.

After you tick every box and give your “personal shopper” a sense of your style, Amazon will generate a selection of picks for you that they think you’ll love! But the fun doesn’t stop there — you get to try everything on for free! You can pick out up to eight pieces to get delivered right to your door with Prime shipping. You can try everything on for up to seven days and only keep what you like after giving them a spin in the comfort of your own home.

Each styling session costs just $5, which is far more affordable than actually hiring a professional stylist to help you out. This all-virtual experience doesn’t just help take the work out of shopping, it can make you feel special! Getting ready for an important life milestone can be made significantly easier with Amazon Personal Shopper. Give it a try for yourself to see what fashions are in store for you!

