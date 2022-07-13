Our Favorite Luggage Deal From Prime Day — Plus, More to Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you regularly travel, investing in solid luggage is definitely worthwhile. Cheaper suitcases tend to deteriorate quickly after being handled by airlines, and you may wind up having to consistently buy more replacements — so spending the extra dollars on sturdy suitcases is a smart move. The problem? Some of the best suitcases on the market can be ridiculously expensive, so we wind up defaulting to more affordable, less-durable options.

But during Prime Day, there’s a deal on a two-piece luggage set from Samsonite that will save you close to $300 for both suitcases. Best of all, they are practically guaranteed to last! This may the the best score we’ve seen on Amazon yet, and you won’t want to miss your chance to score before stock runs out.

Get the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage (originally $490) on sale for just $196 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Samsonite is considered to be a top-tier luggage brand, and not surprisingly, their pieces don’t come cheap. You would typically have to shell out nearly $500 for this set at full price, but now, it’s a steal at under $200! You’ll receive a small 20-inch hard suitcase that meets airline carry-on size restrictions, plus a larger 24-inch case for longer trips. Both come with a limited 10-year warranty, so even in the event they do get damaged, you may be able to replace either one.

Both suitcases have spinner wheels which make them easy to maneuver, plus locks on the side for safety and organizational pockets on the interior for neat packing. They also have a 1.5-inch expansion which allows you to pack more in case you need the extra room. Shoppers say these suitcases have lasted for years and have made their travel a breeze. We won’t see another discount like this one until Black Friday, so if you have a summer vacation coming up and need some new luggage, this set is truly unbeatable!

