Get This Water-Resistant Trench for 30% Off During Prime Day — Last Chance

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Prices and deals are accurate at time of publication, but are subject to change.

Prime Day has truly delivered Us the goods this year! From skincare, to fashion and everything in between, we’ve truly basked in the incredible markdowns and spoiled ourselves in the process. But it even isn’t over yet — we’re still shopping and scoping out all of the last minute deals!

Luckily, we found this stunning trench coat from Amazon Essentials just in time. It’s the perfect fall jacket that will make simple outfits instantly look chic — and it’s officially the last day you can get it for 30% off!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Water-Resistant Trench Coat (originally $51) on sale with free shipping for just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This jacket is made from a cotton material that’s actually water-resistant, so it’s ideal to rock on rainy fall days. The cut of it is timeless — it’s double-breasted, has a stunning notched collar and comes with a wide tie belt to finish it off. There’s a vent on the back hem, which is essentially a slit that’s secured at the bottom — plus two side-slit pockets at the hips.

This trench coat is currently available in five different colors: light taupe, classic khaki, navy blue, bright red and a slightly muted black. Shoppers say that the fit of this jacket is excellent and claim its construction is top-notch — and now that it’s on sale, it’s an even better steal!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Water-Resistant Trench Coat (originally $51) on sale with free shipping for just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re in the market for a stylish jacket that will keep you protected in inclement weather, this is the ultimate option! If you’re planning an autumn outing (like the pumpkin patch or apple picking), this trench is a guaranteed hit. Layer a cozy turtleneck underneath and throw on some staple skinny jeans and ankle booties, and top off the look with an adorable wool hat. Instagram gold!

See it: Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Water-Resistant Trench Coat (originally $51) on sale with free shipping for just $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Amazon Essentials and shop all of the latest Prime Day Deals at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!