Channel Olivia Culpo’s Adorable Fuzzy Slipper Look With Amazon StyleSnap

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We spend major time browsing celebrity snaps for style inspiration, and sometimes, we find pieces that catch our eye immediately. If we’re obsessed enough, the next challenge is to figure out how we can score a similar piece! Instead of searching for hours on the internet, we like to rely on Amazon StyleSnap to do all of the heavy lifting.

Here’s a perfect example of how we used StyleSnap to its full potential: We saw that Olivia Culpo was wearing a pair of slippers that looked seriously cozy. The only problem? Hers are sold out. Luckily, we found a pair that look seriously similar with the help of StyleSnap for under $25!

Get the H2K Women’s Fluff Furry Ultra Soft Fur Slides Slippers for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you spot a fashion item that you adore but can’t afford or find it, Amazon StyleSnap will be your saving grace! Just upload a photo of whatever you’re looking for, and Amazon will use it to filter through all of their products to find either the exact same item or a similar version! This is also a great tool to use if you want to find designer pieces for less!

The slides that the former Miss Universe wore had an ultra-fluffy faux-fur strap that looked so appealing, and the pair we found channel that same vibe! There’s even a brown shade available which is very similar to Culpo’s pair, but there are also a handful of other hues to choose from.

Get the H2K Women’s Fluff Furry Ultra Soft Fur Slides Slippers for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

We adore the aesthetic of these slippers, and shoppers say that they’re somehow even more appealing in person. They also offer a molded footbed that allows them to be even more comfortable. They’re a great summertime slipper that won’t make your feet feel overheated. You can rock that fuzzy look all year round!

See it: Get the H2K Women’s Fluff Furry Ultra Soft Fur Slides Slippers for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from H2K and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!