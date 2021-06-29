Act Fast! The Latest Summer Styles From The Drop Are Selling Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The unofficial theme of summer style this year is cute and comfortable fashion, and the latest collection from The Drop on Amazon completely nails the vibes. These limited-edition pieces were designed in collaboration with style influencer Amy Jackson, whose #OOTDs are adored by hundreds of thousands of fans on Instagram and beyond!

But here’s the thing: There are only a few more hours left to shop the collection, and trust Us, you don’t want to miss out! Keep reading to check out our favorite pieces and scoop them up before they’re gone forever!

This Crisp White Midi Dress

White dresses are a must for the summer, and we love the modest, trendy style of this frock! It’s the ideal dress to wear for a weekend brunch or picnic in the park. Plus, we can tell how amazing it will look in Instagram pics!

Get The Drop Women’s Bright White Tiered Midi Dress by @fashion_jackson for $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Casual Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits like this are essential for breezy afternoons. You can dress it down with some sneakers or jazz it up with sleek sandals or even a pair of heels!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Sleeveless V-Neck Jumpsuit by @fashion_jackson for $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Polka-Dot Midi Dress

The variety of polka dots on this dress remind Us of leopard print — it’s so unique. The design is also great — the fitted top looks incredible with the loose tiered skirt. When we saw this dress, it was immediately clear how comfortable it is!

Get The Drop Women’s White/Praline Dot Print Smocked Balloon Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress by @fashion_jackson for $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Puff-Sleeve Top

Upgrade your basic tee game by picking this top up ASAP! It’s just as easy to wear as your fave white tee, but it’s far more elevated. Pair it with denim shorts, skirts and whatever else you already have in your closet!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Puff-Sleeve Top by @fashion_jackson for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Want more? Check out all of the latest pieces available from Amazon’s The Drop! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!