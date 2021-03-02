This Denim Jacket Is the Ultimate Fashionista Accessory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know and love the magic of denim, but it’s not always easy to find the most comfortable denim pieces. Some of them stretch, sag or squeeze, but when you do find the right pieces, whether they’re jeans, shirts or denim jackets, it really feels like fate.

Ready to find one of those “right pieces”? Actually, you don’t even have to find it. We already did that. You just have to click the link. There are so many denim jackets out there, but this one instantly stood out to Us. It has that certain je ne sais quoi. We’ll still do our best to describe what makes it so special to you though, because it deserves it — as do you!

Get The Drop Downtown Cropped Cutoff Denim Jacket starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This jacket is made of 98% cotton denim with 2% elastane for stretch. Shoppers adore it because it’s so much stretchier and comfier than some of the super stiff jean jackets they’ve tried in the past. Just because it’s comfy doesn’t mean it loses any of its cool though. From the vintage-style fading to the fraying at the cropped hem, this jacket truly has it all going on!

This jacket also has a collar, a button closure and a button flap pocket on either side of the chest, plus side pockets. You’ll find buttons at the cuffs of the long sleeves as well so you can always undo them and roll the sleeves up a bit!

This jacket is currently available in two shades of blue: Windswept Light Vintage Wash and Deep Dive Dark Wash. We love shopping pieces from The Drop because they also tend to have a more inclusive size range, as demonstrated by this jacket, which runs from XXS to 3X!

This jean jacket is most likely going to become part of your daily spring uniform. It will keep you just warm enough when faced with chilly breezes, and it will add a stylish oomph to any outfit that needs it. Whether you’re slipping it on over a tee and joggers, a flowy maxi dress, a cute romper or a bralette and high-rise skirt, it’s going to do its job — and that job is making sure you look like the style icon you are!

