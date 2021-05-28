Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time, people! If you haven’t shopped the latest collection on Amazon’s The Drop yet, then we suggest you don’t wait any longer. Blogger and style expert Jenee of HighLowLuxxe is back for another exclusive collaboration collection, but if you’ve shopped The Drop before, you know the deal — you have a super limited amount of time to nab the pieces before they’re gone forever!

With singular hours left of the current Drop, nearly all of these made-to-order pieces are actually sold out, but we were thrilled to see that one of our favorite pieces was still in stock and had to share the news. This mini dress is going to be one of our go-to looks this summer when we want to make a good style impression (which is always)!

Get The Drop Smoke Green Long Sleeve V-Neck Mini Dress by @highlowluxxe for just $55 at Amazon! Collection ends at 5 p.m. ET on May 28, 2021. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Jenee recently wore this dress for an Instagram post, writing in her caption that it “does all the work for you.” It’s that powerful. Even the Smoke Green color is everything. It’s not quite lime, but it’s not quite minty. It kind of hits a pastel point right in the middle that we’re totally obsessed with!

This dress if made of 100% tencel lyocell. It’s medium weight with a relaxed fit and it can be washed right in the machine. Don’t let “relaxed fit” translate as “shapeless” though. This dress had an elasticated waistband to cinch your figure while the skirt flares out to a ruffled hem!

This dress isn’t done with the details. It also has long sleeves with button cuffs creating a slight lantern effect while also adding a little puff at the shoulder. Even the neckline is stunning with its tightly ruffled trim and long ties hanging down. Knot them or leave them loose for two different looks!

You can style this dress, which comes in sizes XXS to 3X, in many different ways. You can see Jenee wearing it solely by itself here, while in her Instagram post she wore it with a wide brown belt. For the rest of your look, you could go for simple white sneakers or strappy heels, or slip-on sandals, or ballet flats…the list goes on. You just need to grab it before it’s gone for good!

Not your style? Shop Staples by The Drop here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

