Do you ever see a photo of a model or influencer and think, “How is that person real?” Sometimes it’s a filter playing tricks on your eyes, but other times, well, that person literally might not be real. Virtual influencers are becoming huge on Instagram, one of the most popular being Imma (@imma.gram). Imma is a virtual human and model from Tokyo, Japan!

Just because she’s not quite “real,” however, doesn’t mean that Imma can’t make a big impact in fashion. In fact, she just launched a limited collection with Amazon for The Drop! Luckily, even though Imma is modeling these pieces, they’re 100% real and wearable. The catch? They’re available for 30 hours only, and time is already running out! These clothes are made on demand and run from XXS to 3X, ranging between $30 and $80. They will be gone for good at midnight (ET), as soon as it becomes January 30, 2021. Now, let’s get to our top five picks before they’re gone for good!

This Overshirt

Overshirts like this are emerging as a huge trend nowadays, serving both indoor and outdoor vibes simultaneously. This one is 100% cotton and has a nice weight to it, plus flap pockets and dropped shoulders. In front, it says “Made with virtual love,” while the graphic in back says “Life is short”!

Get The Drop Women’s Bright White Graphic-Print Overshirt by @imma.gram for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Slip Dress

We didn’t expect to see a printed dress like this in this collection, but we’re so glad it made it in. This slip dress seriously makes us want to frolic, which is a feat in the middle of winter. It looks like it has a floral print, but it’s actually an abstract paw print!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Paw Print Button-Through Slip Midi Dress by @imma.gram for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Shacket

Part shirt, part long jacket, this shacket comes in one of our very favorite shades of olive green, and it comes with a removable tie belt to cinch your figure. We’re truly obsessed with the images on the back and the conversation-starting text graphics!

Get The Drop Women’s Olive Belted Long-line Shacket by @imma.gram for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Crop Top

A cotton crop top, but make it look wildly elegant. The twist detail at the neckline of this knit jersey top is everything. We can see ourselves wearing this top with everything from ripped jeans to corduroy slacks!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Twisted-Neck Crop Top by @imma.gram for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hoodie

This fleece-lined hoodie questions the difference between “virtual” and “fake,” all while looking like we’d see it on a top model as part of their day-off street style. We’re going to need one…now!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Elastic-Waist Cropped Hoodie by @imma.gram for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

