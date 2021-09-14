This Silky Skirt Is Going to Transform Your Entire Wardrobe — Yes, Really

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever have an epiphany that changes your entire outlook on life? It could be that you suddenly realize how happy you’d be living by the beach, or that you want to take up an instrument and pursue music. Maybe it’s that you suddenly no longer care about what people think of you, or that you realize it’s time to cut out toxic people in your life for good. For Us, our most recent one took a slightly different form — it was a style epiphany!

A style epiphany is the moment you see a new piece, or sometimes even one already stuffed in the back of your closet, and all of a sudden you can picture how it will change your entire style and wardrobe for the better. Your head fills with incredible outfit ideas, and you realize that this is finally the piece you’ve been looking for all this time — the one that will take your outfits that aren’t quite working and turn you into the fashion icon you’ve always wanted to be!

Get The Drop Jerry Wide Hem Elastic Back Silky Stretch Pull-On Midi Skirt for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

This skirt was the genesis or our style epiphany. We were scrolling through The Drop store on Amazon in search of inspiring pieces for our closet, and we froze when we saw it. It was fresh yet simple, modern yet timeless, sleek yet flouncy. We knew it was about to change everything for us when it came to getting dressed!

This skirt is made of a silky, fluid material with just a little bit of shine. It’s very light and airy, but it’s not see-through. It’s like the older sister of a trendy slip skirt that’s already on the next level. Instead of falling straight down, there’s a wide ruffle hem at the bottom — a high fashion kind of accent that will easily stand out!

This midi skirt even wins in the comfort department, designed to fit neither too loose nor too clingy, but in the flattering, comfy center of the two. Even more exciting is that it has a high-rise elastic-back waistband. Just pull on! We give the designers extra points for making the front of the waistband smooth too.

This skirt, currently available in six colors, is amazingly versatile. Wear it casually with sneakers and a knotted tee one day, and that night you can swap to a cowl-neck cami and heels for date night. Wear it under a slouchy turtleneck sweater in winter or with a half-tucked flannel in fall. Just a few ideas for you — but this skirt makes dressing yourself so easy we know you’ll be just fine!

